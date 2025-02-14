A video of singer 2Baba's new lover Natasha Osawaru and her crew singing a gospel song recently surfaced online

Natasha Osawaru and her team were heard singing Ema Onyx's hit song as they shared their reliance on Jesus

The video emerged on social media hours after singer 2baba's family declared him missing as they petitioned the DSS

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba's lover and Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, is trending on social media over a video of her showing her musical prowess.

Natasha, who has been in the news ever since 2baba announced his engagement to her after announcing his separation from his wife and actress Annie Idibia, was seen with her crew in an office singing about their reliance on Jesus Christ.

The Edo lawmaker was seen singing 'You No Dey Use Me Play,' a popular gospel song by Ema Onyx.

This is coming after 2baba's family declared him missing. Legit.ng reported that a copy of the petition which went viral on social media showed that the Idibia family had involved the Department of State Service (DSS) to locate the singer.

In related news, 2baba's mother, Mrs Rose Idibia in a viral video also called on all mothers in the country to help her beg Natasha to ‘free’ her son.

According to the singer's mum, he acted unnaturally and his recent actions were not his. She also told Natasha to remove the beads from her son’s hand and neck.

Watch video of Natasha and her team singing gospel song below:

Netizens react to Natasha's video

The video has since triggered reactions as many criticised Natasha, others, however, jokingly claimed 2baba had found a backup singer as they shared opinions about her voice.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

barbie_pingu:

"Tuface really went from frying pan to fire cuz what is this."

anniejones822:

"sometimes she go fine sometimes she go wowo, i no understand her looks.."

agishiannie:

"When you’re done singing go and release our legend from inside bottle."

laroyale44:

"person said Judy dey learn work for where our « honorable » dey."

labuleofficial:

"2face don get backup singer."

chidikeorjic:

"I have never admired anyone singing off-key like this before; she sings so well, like a sweet memory of a mosquito before it stings."

chinnycindy:

"So you’re this Godly but you opened leg for a married man 😂😂 abeg rest in Jesus name."

__oyine:

"This woman is getting the fame she’s wanted. Politics and fame. Na that Idoma man I blame sha."

Mena.fox92:

"You guys stop bullying this lady Haba! So if 2face nor get right to move on if he marriage nor work? Abi the girl nor get right to love who ever she want? Una just dey anyhow for this country. Especially women, una own too much."

Natasha seen with her grandfather

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 2baba’s lover Natasha Osawaru trended online after a video showed off the type of affluence she was born into.

Natasha was seen in her grandfather Chief Igbinedion’s palatial home with her extended family.

The Edo state lawmaker and her granddad shared some envious heartwarming moments to celebrate her birthday, which left many gushing.

