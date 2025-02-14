Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage spurred reactions around the length and breadth of her wealth after she revealed she was building a penthouse

The single mum of one picked Valentine's Day to announce to the world that she was setting up a luxurious penthouse

The Afrobeats diva enticed her fans and netizens with videos of the rapid construction going on on the new site

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has disclosed a recent project she is setting up in the largest commercial city of the country Lagos state.

The mother of one, who has been vacationing in the Maldives, shared a video showcasing the construction of a building she’s overseeing.

Tiwa Savage shows off penthouse she is setting up in Lagos. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa shared that she is building her dream penthouse, which will be located in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The videos circulating online showed construction engineers working quickly on-site.

She wrote:

“Building my dream penthouse, apartment. Ikoyi Lagos, 2026.”

Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage earlier expressed happiness as her son Jamil Balogun joined her for her vacation.

She posted a video of when he arrived and how she went to welcome him. The 44-year-old rocked a swimsuit as she led her eight-year-old to a room that had some of the pictures he had taken at different locations.

On her Instagram stories, she prayed that God would continue to keep her and her son so that they would be able to create more memories together.

Jamil informed his mum that she did not tell him she had everything planned out so well for him, and she noted that she showed him in a video but he did not pay attention to details.

Watch the video below:

Tiwa Savage’s new penthouse trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

prettydiva1100 said:

"Omo, I am just imagining having to install her kitchen cabinet and doors. Oh Lord please give me the right contact for the right people. It will be massive.

seunbals wrote:

"Well deserved👏👏👏 Dear God bless me too.."

jaycee_designns wrote:

"Omo. E be like company construction. People hold this money."

theomotayoo said:

"When you are big, you are big."

wasem__nessa reacted:

"Inside money, money dey."

ruth_zagiri wrote:

"Money na water."

Tiwa Savage, son warm hearts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage shared a heartwarming WhatsApp conversation between her and her son Jamil.

Jamil left the Afrobeats Queen gushing after he expressed how proud he was to have her as his mother.

Tiwa Savage, like a proud mother, also reciprocated Jamil's display of love with an adorable response.

