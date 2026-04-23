Mayowa Lambe has been caught in a fresh controversy amid ongoing battle with her ex-husband Roby Ekpo

A United States-based woman made fresh allegations against Mayowa and her marriage

The lady shared series of chats and accused the OAP of destroying her marriage while she was still with Expo

A United States-based woman has publicly accused Nigerian On-Air Personality (OAP) Mayowa Lambe of allegedly causing turmoil in her marriage, while Lambe herself was married in Nigeria back in 2021.

Recall that Mayowa Lambe and her ex-husband, Roby Ekpo, have been in the news over their marriage split.

US woman accuses Mayowa Lambe of wrecking her marriage. Credit: @the.mayowa

Source: Instagram

In a series of posts, the woman claimed that Mayowa, who was once romantically involved with her ex-husband, Yusuf Fatai, played a role in the breakdown of her household.

She suspects that her ex-husband may have facilitated Mayowa’s move to the US after securing his own citizenship through marriage to her.

According to her, Fatai had a history of applying for visas for others and was allegedly involved in falsified documents and passports.

She further alleged that before meeting her, Fatai had proposed to Mayowa and maintained a relationship with her while still married to a Slovenian woman.

The woman wrote:

“This Mayowa girl caused serious issues in my household. Mayowa is also an ex-girlfriend to my now ex-husband, Yusuf Fatai. Maybe homeland security and investigations can let us know if it was my ex-husband who invited Mayowa to America after he had secured his citizenship through marriage to me.”

She added that her ex-husband admitted to opening a credit card for Mayowa, and claimed he was helping the OAP despite being married to her at the time.

See her posts below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new twist has emerged in the ongoing dispute between media personality Roby Ekpo and his estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe, as a US-based lawyer has offered to represent Ekpo in the legal battle.

The lawyer, Bolanle Cole, announced the decision in a post shared on X on Thursday, April 23, stating that he would take up the matter on a pro bono basis.

According to Cole, his intervention would include contacting the US Embassy regarding allegations surrounding Mayowa’s new marriage.

The lawyer referenced the ₦100 million demand filed against Ekpo and indicated readiness to challenge the claims.

“Dear Roby Ekpo, I write in response to the recent suit instituted against you in the sum of ₦100,000,000.00, arising from circumstances surrounding a marriage that, by law, still subsists,” the post read.

He further stated that the matter may extend beyond Nigeria.

“We will also be writing to the U.S. Embassy regarding allegations of a fraudulent marriage entered into for the purpose of securing immigration benefits,” he added.

Cole also confirmed that he would represent Ekpo without charging legal fees.

“I have taken a keen interest in this matter and will be representing you on a pro bono basis. This matter will be approached with professionalism, diligence, and a firm commitment to justice,” he wrote.

Netizens react to allegations against Mayowa Lambe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ariesstarstruck

"Mayowa is not your problem, madam rest."

unbothered_bola said:

"Wow Una Dey keep message , any small thing I dun vex delete my messages."

olu_damilola_ said:

"Which kain Pandora box be this one like this. Different branches and roots."

awujayz said:

"Trump Government go later enter this matter 😂."

ewalagos.ng said:

"This Case Ikweji o😮."

247onmy_bossshit said:

"This is what you call receipts 🧾👏."

mendels_pharmacy said:

"Dearest Gentle Reader , A lot is really going on oo😂😂."

nemerem_6 said:

"All of una wan use Mayowa trend."

im_dat_girl_atarodo said:

"Everyone is the problem except MAYOWA😂😂😂👏."

US woman claims Mayowa Lambe lived double life across continents. Credit: @themayowa

Source: Instagram

Mayowa Lambe dances amid marriage drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Mayowa Lambe broke her silence shortly after her ex-husband made his explosive claims online.

The controversial bride ignored the heavy allegations by sharing a viral video of herself dancing happily to a Christian high-praise song.

This celebratory clip surfaced just hours after Roby Ekpo tearfully narrated the heartbreaking collapse of their decade-long marriage on a popular podcast.

Source: Legit.ng