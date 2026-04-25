Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are set to break the Super Lig’s most valuable match record ever recorded this weekend

Victor Osimhen’s return has boosted Galatasaray ahead of a title-defining Istanbul derby on Sunday, April 26.

The Intercontinental derby could decide the league winners as Galatasaray chase a fourth straight crown

The Istanbul derby is already football’s most intense domestic rivalry, but this weekend’s edition is set to go beyond passion and history as it could rewrite financial records too.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are preparing for a clash that is expected to become the most valuable match in Super Lig history.

The Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce is one of the fiercest rivalries in football. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

With both squads packed with elite talent and rising international stars, the combined starting XI valuation is projected to surpass previous benchmarks set in earlier meetings between the two giants, Transfermarkt reports.

At the centre of the excitement is Victor Osimhen, the league’s most valuable player, who returns to fitness at a crucial moment in the title race.

The Nigerian forward’s presence alone dramatically elevates Galatasaray’s attacking threat and the overall market value of the fixture.

Record-breaking stakes in the Istanbul derby

Using Transfermarkt valuations, the previous record for a Super Lig match was set in the reverse fixture in December, where both teams combined for a staggering €390 million starting XI value.

With just four games remaining in the Super Lig season, Galatasaray lead Fenerbahce by four points in the table. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

That game ended 1-1, but the financial scale of the encounter reflected how far Turkish football has risen in global market influence.

This Sunday’s meeting at Rams Park is expected to surpass that figure, especially with Osimhen’s return increasing Galatasaray’s squad valuation significantly.

With Fenerbahce also boasting a high-value squad under improved form, the derby is shaping up to be the most expensive in Turkish football history.

Beyond the numbers, the stakes could not be higher as Galatasaray lead the table by four points with just four matches remaining, Sports Mole reports.

A win for Okan Buruk’s men would push them to the brink of a fourth consecutive Süper Lig title.

Title pressure meets Fenerbahce revival

Fenerbahce arrive with everything on the line as their last league title came in 2014, and the pressure to end that drought is intensifying as the season nears its conclusion.

Manager Domenico Tedesco has overseen a noticeable improvement in performances, and their 2-0 Super Cup win over Galatasaray in January remains a psychological boost heading into this fixture.

However, Fenerbahce’s league form and consistency will ultimately decide their fate.

Anything less than victory could effectively end their title hopes, leaving Galatasaray in control of the championship race.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have shown vulnerability in recent weeks, particularly during Osimhen’s absence, where inconsistent results briefly opened the door for their rivals.

Still, with their star striker back and history within reach, they enter the derby knowing this match could define their season, not just in silverware, but in legacy and financial significance.

Real Madrid sends scout to watch Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen will once again take centre stage in European football as scouts from top clubs, including Real Madrid and Arsenal, descend on Rams Park for the explosive Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

The highly anticipated clash is not just about local bragging rights, it could shape the Süper Lig title race and potentially determine Osimhen’s next career move, with Europe’s elite watching closely.

Source: Legit.ng