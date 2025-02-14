Ex-BBNaija star and comedian, Deeone, has reacted to media personality, Nedu, stepping down from the Honest Bunch podcast

Shortly after Nedu announced that he was no longer going to be a part of the show, Deeone shared a video to call for help

Deeone claimed that VeryDarkMan was manipulating the truth and that Nedu is innocent and should be saved from ending it all

Former BBNaija star, Adedayo Martin aka Deeone, has reacted online to Chinedu Ani aka Nedu, quitting the Honest Bunch podcast.

Recall that Nedu announced on his social media page that he was stepping down from the show amid his issues with online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan.

Shortly after Nedu made the public announcement, Deeone took to his Instagram page to address the matter. Recall that the whole drama started after the ex-BBNaija star went on the Honest Bunch podcast and made messy claims about VeryDarkMan. This led to VDM spilling some of the secrets Nedu had told him about other celebrities.

Nigerians speak as Deeone reacts to Nedu quitting podcast over VDM. Photos: @comediandeeone, @verydarkblackman, @nedu_official

In a video posted on Instagram, Deeone who was sweating profusely, called on Nigerians to save Nedu. According to him, he swears with his life that the media personality did not tell him what to say on the show. The former BBNaija star added that Nedu is going through a lot and needs help.

He said:

“Nigerians, Nedu is going through a lot, he did not tell me to post anything, that man is innocent. I swear with everything in this life, Nedu did not tell me to post anything. Please, all good, well-meaning Nigerians, please! This is not content, this is real stuff. Peter Obi! Sowore! Obi Cubana! Cubana Chiefpriest! E Money! KCEE! Davido! Don Jazzy! All of you should come out, VDM lied, he lied!”

Speaking further, Deeone claimed VDM was manipulating the truth as he continued to vouch for Nedu’s innocence. He said:

“Nedu did not tell me anything, he’s manipulating everything, Nedu is innocent, this is the same thing that happened to Mohbad, Nedu is innocent, don’t let this guy die! Don’t let this guy die! Seyi Tinubu, KWAM 1, please come to Nedu’s rescue, this is not content, this is real life. That man is going through a lot, please don’t let him die. VDM manipulated and lied against Nedu.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Deeone speaks on Nedu quitting podcast

Deeone’s reaction to Nedu quitting the Honest Bunch podcast was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Read some of what they had to say:

favouritelawye:

“This is the person that has learnt the hardest in all vdm wahala 😂💔 I don laugh die😂

General_sultan said:

“Werey even mention pasuma 😂.”

K.brule said:

“Podcast wey everybody Dey manage e reach your turn you go spoil am 😂.”

Miken_ventures wrote:

“But Nedu why you go resign from your podcast, maka VDM?mtchewww.”

Bestdoggies9 wrote:

“Never get into a fight with one who’s got nothing to lose, y’all still don’t learn.”.

Bossbaby_vartan said:

“Social media is destroying you people.. if he likes let him hurt himself as he no get sense again … ndi ala.”

Jbpeter57 said:

“Baba dey call everybody online... I thought you said you know people. You caused this, but Nedu will be fine. Go focus your priorities elsewhere. You're too smart for this, but you chose to build a life on VDM who is just a boy.”

Awuzie_family said:

“We know him too well, it's sad that this act is costing Nedu his job..”

Peeberry_007 said:

“Make TVC and mercy chinwo avoid you now oo...you too get badluck choo....you supported the falana's the case no get head for court,you supported bobrisky dat one use border run, lil smart that one dey prison now and now nedu done loss him job.. no single evidence you done drop for anything you been saying now you dey sweat like Hausa goat wey them roast for 3am.”

9fingers___ said:

“VDM was on his own, drinking pure water jeje 😂😂😂 you go podcast go find him trouble 😭.”

Cheezyofficiall said:

“@comediandeeone at this point, I think you should go through the law, come out with all evidences to back up what you said, it's high time. That's the only thing that can save Nedu. May God strengthen Nedu at this time. VDM only used his flaws and vulnerability against him and it worked.”

Seunjpiz wrote:

“VDM warn u all don’t come for him u will be d victim now u are cry 😂😂😂😂😂 opue…..nobody is coming out when una dey do una own calling him what u don’t have evidence of una no know abi 😂😂😂😂una just Dey start.”

VDM exposes what Nedu said about Ashmusy, Nons Miraj

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman (VDM) recently made new claims involving popular female influencers (Chinonso Ukah) Nons Miraj and Ashmusy (Amarachi Amusi).

During an apology call with rising content creator Jojooflele, VDM revealed information he had received from media personality Nedu about the two best friends, Nons Miraj and Ashmusy.

This comes after the TikTok star, Jojooflele, threatened to release a list of women whom OAP Nedu allegedly took advantage of in exchange for fame. The first name he revealed was Jojooflele, who publicly denied the claims in a tearful video.

