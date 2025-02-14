Ossai Ovie Success has condemned Nedu Wazobia's decision to quit podcast following his debacle with VDM

Recall that VDM threatened legal action after Deeone, one of Nedu's guests claimed that the critic was into men

Following this battle, Nedu made a 'difficult decision' to quit, but Ossai has a different opinion of how the show host could have approached things

Media personality Ossai Ovie Success has reacted to Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka, Nedu quitting podcast.

By now, everyone knows that Nedu and Vincent Otse Martins, aka VDM, have been at loggerheads ever since an episode of his podcast aired online. In the episode, Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, made claims about VDM's personality, which did not sit well with him.

Ossai Success calls Nedu a weak man over issue with VDM. Credit: @nedu_official, @verydarkblackman, @ossaioviesuccess

Source: Instagram

What Ossai said about Nedu

Reacting to the brouhaha, Ossai Success expressed his utter disappointment at Nedu for taking such an extreme action. He maintained that if tables were to be turned, he would fight VDM till the finish, adding that the critic's actions violated Nedu's privacy.

In the post shared on Facebook, Ossai wrote:

"Nedu is a weak man for resigning and I am disappointed. Everything Very Dark Man said is false in the eyes of the law. If I were Nedu, I wouldn't let Very Dark Man go free. I would fight to the end. Very Dark Man's statements violated Nedu's privacy. Nedu should stand up for himself, especially now that he has resigned. It's time to fight back."

"At least now, Glift African won't be dragged into this issue anymore, and can focus on fighting back, both fairly and fiercely. I am highly disappointed in what is going on right now."

Ossai's post triggers reactions from netizens

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Godstime Steven said:

"I'm highly disappointed at you for not being rational in thoughts as expected of you. Quite disappointing! 😞."

@King Mukasa Ikenna said:

"You can still fight for him now since the matter is now delta state government case."

@Brights Chuks said:

"You are an incredibly and incurably foolish man. I dare you to sue VDM if you were in Nedu 's shoes. Was it VDM who compelled Nedu to entertain ridiculous allegations from a nonentity called Dee One? Why wouldn't VDM defend himself?"

@Onuh Omarion Ambrose said:

"Is like u don't know evidences that are ready to show up in court if the matter is charged to court.. He knows better than u that's why he choose silence. coming out to defend anything will be disastrous for Nedu."

@Tobe Lee said:

"On this one I support your opinion, Nedu shouldn't have resigned at all. Al that was said is true about VDM, he has succeeded in distracting everyone from the original. Saw a video where he said himself that he massages male clients."

@Ikenna Nnaoma said:

"And what they said on Podcast did not violate VDM privacy?"

Ossai Success condemns 2baba's timing

In a previous report by Legit.ng, singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, broke the internet after he announced that he is separated from his wife and actress Annie Idibia.

His post has triggered a backlash from some Nigerians and a media personality, Ossai Ovie Success joined.

Ossai Success said that the timing of the divorce announcement is wrong on 2Baba's part, and he outlined Annie's recent struggles.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng