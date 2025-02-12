BBNaija star Deeone is set to grant two TV interviews after his bold claim about Verydarkman on Nedu Wazoba's podcast

Deeone, who vowed to expose VDM shared screenshots of messages he has received from two popular TV stations in the country

Deeone's latest update as Verydarkman continues to call out Nedu Wazobia has further stirred reactions

Nigerians are in for more drama as Big Brother Naija star Aderombi Adedayo Martin, known as Deeone has vowed to expose Martins Otse aka Verydarkman on TV shows.

Deeone, who has continued to poke Verydarkman following their recent online clash after making a bold claim about the critic on Nedu's podcast, revealed he has received two invites from popular TV stations in the country.

Deeone shares an invite he received from two TV stations amid fight with Verydarkman. Credit: comediandeeone/verydarkblackman

The BBNaija star shared screenshots of the messages he received from Channels TV and TVC.

He disclosed he would be using the opportunity to speak more about VDM while daring him to gather information about the owners of the TV station to defend himself as he did with Nedu.

"You will be exposed, it is for correction, you must be a better person," Deeone said in the video.

In a caption of the video, Deeone wrote,

"Hope TVC and Channels TV be exposed too. It will be a longggggggg ride!"

Watch Deeone's video below:

In related news, VDM shared why he wouldn't sue Deeone for defamation while sharing how Nedu offered to buy him a car to feature on his podcast as a guest.

Reactions as Deeone vows to expose VDM

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

musclegirltee said:

"You see this matter wey you start ehn? Na your calling. God bless you for being the one to rise up and show VDM for who he has always been. I dey talk this thing since but the way bots dey fight for him under comments ehn?"

scottyduchess reacted:

"Everything is for correction, better person you must be!!! #Deeone force#"

missdivaluscious commented

"Yet DeeOne is a nobody ooo. Una never see anything. Una oga go cry this week tire."

or_maaah

"Make I go buy popcorn Vdm must repent by fire by force."

Nedu throws shades at VDM

Legit.ng previously reported that the media personality broke his silence after being called out by VDM.

Nedu in a video was seen rocking a black singlet similar to that of VDM.

"So because VDM no gree be your friend, you went and call De One to talk down on him you will learn," a netizen clapped back.

Source: Legit.ng