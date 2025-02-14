Comedian Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has continued to tackle social critic Verydarkman and dared him to sue him

He noted that he has proof against VDM and that the social critic should stop tackling Nedu because he gave him a platform on his podcast

Deeone also claimed that Nedu never paid him to appear on the Honest Bunch podcast, and he shared his next line of action

Comedian and ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Adedayo Martin, also known as Deeone, has insisted that social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, should leave podcast host Chinedu Ani, aka Nedu Wazobia, alone.

Deeone asks VDM to face him and leave Nedu. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @comediandeeone, @nedu_official

Source: Instagram

VDM has been dragging Nedu after the podcast host gave his platform to Deeone to make some allegations against him.

According to Deeone, VDM sleeps with men and allegedly steals from his NGO funds, and this made the latter attack Nedu. He said he prefers to go for fish (Nedu) than attack the worm (Deeone).

Deeone drags VDM, defends Nedu

The comedian said VDM is manipulative and does not want to sue him because he knows he is the only one who can match his energy.

He added that VDM distracts Nigerians from main issues and he is doing it with their drama. Deeone said he would take the problem off social media and he has interviews with mainstream media houses like Channels TV and TVC.

According to Deeone, Nedu should be defended because he is innocent. Besides, he said he was not paid to be on Nedu's Honest Bunch podcast. He said he only took bottled water.

Watch Deeone's video below:

See Deeone's 2nd video below:

Reactions as Deeone drags VDM, defends Nedu

Legit.ng has compiled some comments as Deeone asks VDM to sue him below:

@ogayemmy commented:

"He’s dangerously and actively searching for the skeletons in your cupboard, until then he won’t come for you. A lot of us can’t take what we dish out and unfortunately the Nigerian ppl are zombies. VDM is doing a good job with the platform but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be corrected, cautioned or sanctioned when he’s completely out of line or when wrong. Shalom."

@demo_pumpin reacted:

"You said it and he is doing it!!! And more painful that people can’t actually see it, or is it that people are seeing it but intentionally turning a blind eye?"

@dropz_0 said:

"I don’t actually stand with anyone but if you can post the proof of your claim you will defeat him. Show us proof he took out 20million alone and see how Nigerians will turn against him, if not you’re the one manipulating us here."

@timelineofagemini said:

"You are his worst nightmare."

@godswill_ojeimen noted:

"At this point if you have evidences as you said in previous videos, now is the best time to drop it, e.g evidence of his Range Rover deposit or the evidence of him removing 20 million from his NGO account. If you can’t provide any proof then you are just a content creator. Ire o."

Deeone asks VDM to leave Nedu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deeone had finally responded to Verydarkman after the social critic came heavily for Nedu Wazobia over his podcast.

Recall that the former Big Brother Naija housemate went on the show to expose certain things about the activist.

Deeone went online to blast VDM and asked him to face him squarely while calling him more names.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng