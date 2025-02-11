Online critic Verydarkman is still out to deal with media personality Nedu after he hosted comedian Deeone on his podcast, The HonestBunch

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, accused VDM of being involved in gay relationships

Reacting to the allegation that has gone viral, the social media sensation has threatened to spill some secrets Nedu told him about some top female celebrities

Social media critic Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman or VDM, has taken a hot swipe at popular radio host Nedu Wazobia (born Chinedu Ani Emmanuel).

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM dragged Nedu for inviting comedian Deeone on his podcast, The HonestBunch, where they argued about him being into men.

The critic, however, turned his attention to The HonestBunch's host, Nedu, sharing how the media personality has been begging him to come on the podcast since 2024.

VDM, who posted his WhatsApp communication with Nedu, also claimed that he promised to buy him a car if he appeared on his podcast.

He also stated that Nedu had constantly attempted to approach him, which he refused, implying that this was one of the reasons the media personality was fabricating things against him through Deeone.

Verydarkman sets trap for Nedu

The TikToker warned the OAP not to send any further messages through his lawyer, Adeyanju Deji.

From Verydarkman's tone, it seemed that Nedu had been in communication with his lawyer about their recent online confrontation.

VDM made it clear that if he received another call from Deji regarding him, he would expose the top female celebrities he had allegedly taken advantage of to boost their fame.

He ended his video by taunting the media personality over his failed marriage and questioning why his ex-wife was bold enough to bring another man into their marital bed.

In another post on his Instagram story, VDM pointed out that he "owned the gutters" and "sleeps in the soakaways".

His words:

"Once Deji Adeyanju calls me on behalf of Nedu, the first shima I go call go be collateral damage. I own the gutters, I dey sleep for sokaway... Igbe na my beans."

Watch the video below:

Verydarkman’s new video dragging Nedu trends

See what internet users are saying below:

dannyphotography_official reacted:

"But why is people happy to see someone go down in the name riches you better don’t play with VDM."

simgram2024 wrote:

"Deeone don put Nedu for problem."

dkokopee reacted:

"Darkie Darkie Darkie , how many times did I call you ?? I warned you against this naaa! 😢😢…it hasn’t gotten to this naa! Please don’t say anything more, don’t say what you told me …haaa."

kayspyce said:

"I thought this platform was for speaking out for people who don’t have a means of fighting for themselves.. is it now for revenge and calling out people who offend you?"

excelhairlab reacted:

"Abeg if you list name many no go get Val gifts 🎁 again oo and things go spoil."

king__cnd_ said:

"Very Good why una go gather for that place they judge una no get reasonable topic VDM cast everywhere make everybody mind they."

VDM enjoys a treat in private jet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the critic shared a video of him onboard a private jet.

In the video, VDM shared moments of the luxurious flight alongside his friend Kokopee.

Another clip showed the moment an air hostess served the duo a variety of finger foods, including chicken wings, drumsticks, and sandwiches.

