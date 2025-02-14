VeryDarkMan and his best friend Koko Pee are living on Cloud Nine considering Nedu's recent decision to quit his podcast, The Honest Bunch

The critic and his friends shared a video where they jested about Nedu's resignation, adding that he had been sacked

They also said other things in the video to taunt and radio show host, generating an online reaction from fans

Nedu has quit his podcast 'The Honest Bunch' to the joy of VDM, Vincent Otse Martins and his friends as they were recently captured rejoicing over it.

The drama between VDM and Nedu, whose real name is Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, started some days ago after there were claims of his being gay on his podcast.

VDM did not take this lightly and threatened to expose all that ladies Nedu allegedly has bedroom activities with and more. His bestie, Koko Pee also waded into the matter and stated that Nedu deserved all that was coming his way and called him two-faced.

Video as VDM and bestie Koko Pee jab at Nedu over quitting podcast. Credit: @nedu_official, @dkokopee, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM, bestie taunt Nedu over podcast

A new video circulating cyberspace saw VDM, Koko Pee and some other laughing about Nedu's premature resignation from his podcast.

They even joked about him getting 'sacked' amongst other things. The video has now gone viral on socials.

Watch the video here:

Peeps react to Koko Pee's clip about Nedu

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@comediancletus_cfrn said:

"We win 😂😂😂😂🔥🔥 the ratels now and for ever. Don't play."

@keku_abayomi1234 said:

"To be honest! Nedu knows what he is doing! Why did u bring d worm 🪱 to ur podcast to spoil vdm name ? Secondly why did u cut the part d worm called vdm gay .. and start to post it ! Why! Let’s be honest none of us here can accept this From someone we call our friend! Mk una reason am now! Me sef no spoil ur name too if u spoil my name."

@mic_angel46 said:

"I knew they sacked him… that guy can’t just say he wanna step back from what’s feeding him.. step back kor set back ni."

@alluringbroka said:

"Nawaaaaaa..... See as body dey sweet me. Nedu too fxxxup... Now see as shame rob am for face."

@igoyarn said:

Secret nedu no fit keep he want make another man keep am😂😂😂😂. As far as he talk, it's no longer a secret so expect to hear it elsewhere one day😂

@abig_ikome1:

"This is what happens when you entertain ur friends enemies...nedu should learn from it."

@lilian_ajas reacted:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 today na the happiest day of my life as I hear the way VDM say Dem don sac Nedu."

@im_mrblaise said:

"Vdm go soon leak ur own secret, every wey u don tell am ..very very soon."

Koko pee, other rejoice over VDM's freedom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the activist had finally regained his freedom from detention.

His friends, led by Koko Pee and others, were seen walking with him and celebrating his freedom and victory.

Some bloggers welcomed him back with various posts and also shared the ordeal he went through.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng