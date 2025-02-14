Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman is still on the issue of media personality Nedu following the recent scandal about his private life

The popular TikToker shared a video of the first day he met the podcaster and revealed all that transpired between them on that same day

Recall that VDM has been heating social media with a list of alleged secrets the radio presenter reportedly told him about influential figures

Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, recently shared a video from the first time he met media personality Nedu (born Chinedu Ani Emmanuel).

VDM, who has been spilling alleged secrets about high-profile figures based on conversations with Nedu, claimed that this video marked the first time they met in person.

VDM uploads video of the first day he met Nedu. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @neduofficial

According to him, it was on that same day that Nedu revealed some of the controversial things he had been sharing about people.

Although, he claimed that he was initially uncomfortable with the video, but the OAP forced him to do it to create an impression online.

Watch the video below:

Video of VDM and Nedu trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

laetus_twins said:

"He waited all his life for this and here is an opportunity for him to display his hatred towards Nedu because all his talks aren’t necessary and I still can’t figure out what Nedu did to deserve this exposure and castigations."

haitian said:

"Take the lessons here,firstly not everyone should be your friend and be in your space,secondly talk less and don’t kiss and tell."

omah_dee said:

"I pity who tell VDM e secret. Cause if una fight it’s over for you."

terempat said:

"My take on this , is that never you trust anyone or tell them your secrets, Ur enemy is always within. May friend like VDM never happen to you."

uchecchukwu said:

"VDM, good to see you enjoying the buzz of bringing people down. Just as it’s happening to Nedu now, you should equally be learning from it, that the crowd that applauds your coronation is the same crowd that will applaud your beheading."

living_largee reacted:

"VDM is very MANIPULATIVE. Only smart people can DETECT."

thriftbysweez reacted:

"This is a lesson for those of you who have friends but still go behind their backs to entertain their enemies, saying, “My friend’s enemy is not my enemy.”…rubbish."

hanita001 wrote:

"Take the lessons here,firstly not everyone should be your friend and be in your space,secondly talk less and don’t kiss and tell you."

VDM opens up influencers Nons Miraj and Ashmusy

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman earlier made a shocking remark about female influencers Nons Miraj and Ashmusy.

Recall that the online activist threatened to release the names of popular celebrities romantically involved with OAP Nedu.

In a recent clip, VDM shared the conversation he reportedly had with the renowned podcaster regarding the two friends.

