Recall that the online activist threatened to release the names of popular celebrities romantically involved with OAP Nedu

In a recent clip, VDM disclosed the conversation he reportedly had with the renowned podcaster regarding the two friends

Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, has recently made new claims involving popular female influencers Nons Miraj (Chinonso Ukah) and Ashmusy (Amarachi Amusi).

During an apology call with rising content creator Jojooflele, VDM revealed information he had received from media personality Nedu about the two best friends, Nons Miraj and Ashmusy.

This comes after the TikTok star, Jojooflele, threatened to release a list of women whom OAP Nedu allegedly took advantage of in exchange for fame. The first name he revealed was Jojooflele, who publicly denied the claims in a tearful video.

Verydarkman speaks about Nons Miraj and Ashmusy

In the TikTok live chat with Jojooflele, VDM apologized for involving her in the controversy and clarified that the allegations were based on what Nedu had shared with him.

He explained that Nedu had been speaking ill of several female personalities and damaging their reputations. He mentioned that Nedu told him all these in one day, which was the first they met.

VDM continued, stating that Nedu also claimed that Nons Miraj and Ashmusy were often involved in three-person bedroom activities with wealthy men, among other things.

Verydarkman’s video on Nons Miraj and Ashmusy trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

defourchild said:

"U and this Joni suppose marry o. See as she humble."

kenneth_brawn said:

"Why do I feel like all these is what keeps the internet going celebrities chasing clouts always we all get stucked in the matrix."

Realpromise akpan said:

"Funny how men wanna be princesses so bad🤧 how man go Dey misyarn like say him mouth Dey see period? Gossip of the year should go to Oga nedu."

najiatruuudu wrote:

"If nedu wazobia try go file law suit he go shock am say VDM go drop recorder of when him dey talk all this things."

VDM roars at Nedu over podcast

In a previous report by Legit.ng, online critic Verydarkman was still out to deal with Nedu after he hosted comedian Deeone on his podcast, The Honest Bunch.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, accused VDM of being involved in gay relationships.

Reacting to the allegation that has gone viral, the social media sensation threatened to spill some secrets Nedu told him about some top female celebrities.

