Nigerian music icon 2baba’s new lover Natasha Osawaru made the rounds online after a video showed off the type of affluence she was born in

In the now trending clip, Natasha was seen in her grandfather Chief Igbinedion’s palatial home with her extended family

The Edo state lawmaker and her granddad shared some envious heartwarming to celebrate her birthday, which left many gushing

A heartwarming and rare video of Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia’s new love interest, Natasha Osawaru, with her billionaire grandfather, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion the founder of Igbinedion University has recently surfaced online.

The footage, which has captured the attention of many, showed Natasha sharing a heartfelt moment with the renowned businessman.

2baba's boo Natasha and renowned grandfather Chief Igbinedion share fun moments. Credit: @2babaofficial, @honourableosawaru

Source: Instagram

Recall that the Afrobeats legend recently proposed to his new love just weeks after announcing his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

In the now-viral video, Natasha was seen in her grandfather's luxurious home, playfully teasing him with her words and affectionate gestures.

The video appeared to have been filmed during Natasha’s birthday celebration, as the clip showed her grandfather and extended family singing the traditional Happy Birthday song for her.

Natasha also spoke emotionally about the honour of being the granddaughter of such a prominent figure in society.

The viral clip further depicted the strong, unbreakable friendship between granddaughter and grandfather.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba’s new girlfriend, Natasha Igbinedion Osawaru, has been likened to Annie Idibia over her mannerism

Days before 2baba publicly announced his relationship with the Edo state politician, Natasha had taken to her Instagram page to share a video about her plan to pay for JAMB registration forms for 150 students.

However, what stood out from the clip was how Natasha seemed to be behaving.

The young politician, who was dressed in a dark green jalab and headscarf with thick black sunglasses, moved her head to the side from time to time as she spoke in the video.

Several social media users seemed to draw a connection between her movements in the clip to that of 2baba’s ex-wife, Annie Idibia.

Recall that Annie was trailed by claims of her being a substance user. Celebrity blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus (SDK) also claimed that the Nollywood actress was in rehab and being cared for by friends.

2baba makes surprise appearance at Edo state assembly

In a previous report by Legit.ng, 2baba attracted attention from many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

After announcing his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, he was accused of dating an Edo state politician.

In what appears to be confirmation of the rumour, the Nigerian music icon was spotted at the Edo state assembly on February 10, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng