A brilliant female graduate has been trending on social media after securing a great achievement at her university

The smart lady not only attained a first-class CGPA of 4.90 but also emerged as the best graduating student at Delta State University

Massive reactions followed a video that showed her arriving at her school’s convocation venue accompanied by friends

A young lady drew attention online after she graduated at the top of her class from Delta State University with a first-class grade.

Her achievement of a 4.90 cumulative grade point average marked her out as the overall best graduating student for the year.

Friends give Delta State University’s best graduate queenly welcome. Photo credit: @favour_jacobs/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Best graduating DELSU student goes viral

The celebration was captured in a video shared by a fellow student on TikTok under the handle @favour_jacobs.

In the clip, the graduate was seen arriving at the convocation venue surrounded by friends who walked with her in a gesture of honour and support.

Her appearance in graduation gown drew admiration from those around her as she made her way through the gathering.

The moment was seen as a special one by those present, with her peers giving her a regal welcome as she entered the ceremony.

They accompanied her closely, showing respect for her academic accomplishment and making the occasion feel special for her.

Her record stood out not only because of the high score but also because she was recognised as the best student across the entire institution for the graduating set.

The recognition placed her among the most successful scholars in the university’s recent history and sparked congratulatory messages on social media.

The video quickly gained attention, with many users commenting on the discipline and dedication required to attain such a result.

Others praised the way her friends celebrated her success, noting that the support made her feel more special.

Best graduating Delta State University student praised online. Photo credit: @Oasis.

Source: UGC

The post's caption read:

"Best graduating student Delsu class of 2025 with a CGPA of 4.90. Congratulations."

Reactions trail video of best graduating student

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@aestheticallyfavoured05 said:

"Brain na water."

@sunny decorative painter said:

"Wow, congratulations dear."

@I_am_anioted said:

"A Very Proud Husband. Congratulations Kate."

@HAIR STYLIST IN ABSU said:

"Congratulations your wife is the real champion. On behalf of the sisterhood association please support her to get a second degree in pharmacy if it’s her wish, am certain she will excel more there."

@C_rita said:

"The fact she is a married woman with a child Omoh so so proud of you dear."

@Queenvalerie4 said:

"Congratulations a stranger is super happy for you. l will be congratulated soon I love seeing girls wear this outfit."

@DIVINE said:

"Congrats bby your enemies will always cry for your victory because you are always going to win. Big congratulations my love."

@Sonia Elohorr added:

"Dearest stranger big congratulations to you. it only gets better from here. And don't forget you're not alone."

@Praiseyscents said:

"Congratulations to the overall BGS of the great university Delta state university. Indeed you are a source of motivation and inspiration."

@UNUSUAL VERA added:

"Congratulations mama. I’m super excited for u."

See the post below:

Student sets new academic record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of Delta State University went viral online after breaking a record in her family.

The young lady proudly mentioned in her post that she finished with a first-class degree.

Source: Legit.ng