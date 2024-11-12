Nigerian actress Annie Idibia recently shared a video on social media to reflect on her life ahead of her 40th birthday

Annie’s composure in the viral clip raised a lot of concerns from netizens as some of them wondered if she was alright

Some social media users reacted to the clip by speaking about the substance use rumours surrounding her

Nigerian actress and singer Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia’s wife, Annie Idibia, has fueled substance use rumours with her recent video.

Not long ago, the movie star took to her Instagram page to share a video ahead of her 40th birthday celebration on November 13, 2024.

In the clip, Annie is seen wearing a big black hoodie, a black face cap, and big black sunglasses as she speaks about her upcoming milestone.

The mum of two was seen smiling strangely and twiddling strands of her hair with her fingers as she talked about her life and achievements. 2baba’s wife admitted that she doesn’t have everything she wants yet, but she is thankful for her milestones.

However, what drew the attention of netizens was Annie’s appearance in the video. The clip drew so much attention that the actress deleted it from her page shortly after posting it.

Reactions to Annie Idibia’s video

Annie Idibia’s pre-birthday video received concerning reactions from netizens. Some seemed to wonder if the substance use rumours surrounding her were true, given her appearance in the clip.

Pinksilkbling:

“Omg! To see her this way is really heartbreaking 💔.”

Mz_beoppy:

“She looked unkempt behind that sunshade 😢.”

shop_withextera.ng:

“SHE DOESN'T SEEM OKAY!”

jjsexy1995:

“Una sure say this girl no dey use drugz so?”

bloodtonic2:

“Annie it is well. Your healing would be complete.And the same you ppl who are bashing her now are the same ppl who are bashing another woman who chose to walk away for her peace of mind.”

ifunanyapam:

“Try watching without sound on 😢.”

baarakah_:

“With due respect..Is this woman okay? Asking from an angle of concern 😢”

the_6thson:

“The stress wey 2Baba put am through no reach to scatter her head? 🙁☹️”

Maryjane_bless:

“She’s looking like a shadow of herself 😢😢😢 chail when you are loved right you glow.. but this woman is not glowing at all.”

rich____kinging:

“I feel she is having drugz issues.”

Skiezz_nma:

“She looks so high on whatever ,woman we actually need to start loving ourselves more.”

Chuquka:

“I hope she’s ok. This looks like crack effects.”

cravingsnails:

“I know it’s unprofessional and insensitive to diagnose someone virtually, but you can see for yourself something ain’t right. From the itch, fàke smirk and smile . Inconsistency in speech and her demeanor it all boils down to one thing. But to God be the glory.”

stephiny_ugomma:

“God please grant her long life to reap the fruits of her labour. She has really tried for that man 😢.”

