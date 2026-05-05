Despite claiming the match was rigged and crying foul in public, Portable reportedly reached out to Carter Efe with a surprisingly calm message

The skitmaker shared a screenshot of the message, expressing total confusion as to why a man he had just "beaten" in the ring would be praying for him

Portable continued to trend for his allegations that organisers cheated him to avoid paying out billions in betting stakes

A fresh twist has emerged in the aftermath of the much-talked-about celebrity boxing match between Portable and Carter Efe.

Carter Efe has shared what he claims is a private message sent to him by Portable shortly after their bout at the Chaos in the Ring event.

In the leaked chat, Portable wrote: “God bless you, bro.”

Portable reaches out to Carter Efe with a surprisingly calm message. Photos: Carter Efe/Portable.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the message, Carter Efe, who recently demanded his prize money, appeared puzzled, questioning the intent behind it.

“God bless me for beating you? As how?” he asked

Since the match, Portable has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the outcome.

The singer had earlier alleged that the fight was unfair, claiming it was stopped prematurely to avoid a massive payout linked to bets placed on him.

He also insisted that he was still capable of continuing the bout at the time it was called off.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Carter Efe's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@krimzie_oje stated:

"You guys made a video call. He was obviously texting as a follow up to the conversation. You and clout chasing… Siamese twins."

@SoftKanBai noted:

"You just finished a video call with someone that lasted one minute and you called him yourself not that he called you, we didn’t know what you guys spoke about, he typed God bless you maybe in response to your video call but you rush come here take a screenshot, posted just to chase clout. Guy you’re stupid, untrustworthy asf and those who doesn’t clock what you did is even way stupider ."

@sunie29683 wrote:

"Ee don do me for secondary school, I been dae JSS 3 one SS1 boy beat me sotey I shout “i believe you” after they don separate fight, since that day na i believe you they dae call me."

@_Drizzywurld noted:

"na this kind message you no go sabi wetin you go reply with! “you’re welcome” sound diabolical. but deep down portable know say hand touch am he never chop that kind beating before since that time them beat am for sango wey them talk say e steal tire abi na tricycle."

Carter Efe expresses confusion as to why Portable would be praying for him after beating him. Photo: Carter Efe.

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe clashes with Peller over Maldives trip

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe clashed with fellow streamer Peller during a live stream over a personal issue involving a trip to the Maldives.

Carter Efe criticised Peller for travelling with his lover instead of prioritising his mother, sparking a heated exchange between the two men.

Peller responded by defending his actions, while Carter Efe continued to press his point, leading to further arguments before the live session ended.

Source: Legit.ng