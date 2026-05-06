A young teacher has displayed the handwritten letter that a female student wrote, sending social media users into a frenzy

In the letter, the student explained to the recipient why the letter 'A' comes before 'B' and even passed a message with an iPhone 12 Pro

Someone asked the teacher why she scored the student 10/10, despite obvious mistakes, and the teacher stated that it was because she felt guilty

A Ghanaian teacher, identified as Violet, has publicly displayed a letter that her female student named Joy Nkrumah, had written.

The teacher shared a picture of the letter on TikTok, and it amassed over a million views on the social media platform.

A teacher displays the letter that her student had written. Photo Credit: @violetv20

Source: TikTok

In the letter, Joy explained to the recipient, named Ramata, why the letter 'A' comes before the letter 'B'. Joy also passed a message to the receiver using an iPhone 12 Pro.

Teacher Violet scored Joy 10/10 for her letter. However, netizens pointed out some errors in the letter and questioned why Joy was given 10/10.

When a netizen asked the teacher in the comment section about why she gave Joy 10/10, she replied:

"I gave her cus I felt guilty."

She did not explain what she meant by feeling guilty.

A teacher posts the letter her female student had written and explained why she scored her 10/10. Photo Credit: @violetv20

Source: TikTok

See the letter in the TikTok post below:

Netizens divided over student's letter

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the letter below:

Bradley🇬🇭 said:

"They always ask us to write a letter, buh why is it that it doesn't get to the recipient. Isn't that concerning."

STORM HEART ❤️ 😍💪 said:

"I been think say na 4 em write ooo I no know say na A ooo na when I come see B na em o begin wonder wetin jam 4 and B ooooo."

Gabby ✅🎉♥️♥️ said:

"From my view too I could see how smart she is but pls "reason I'm writing you this letter" should be corrected. We were writing those then but should be rather "reason I'm writing to you this letter" I respect your profession."

Pretty Baddy💋 said:

"Please, I know I'm not better than you but please can you teach them that (reason and why) can't be put together. It can either be the reason I'm writing or why I'm writing you this. Please."

Lancelot said:

"My first time seeing Composition which have been marked 10/10.. masa the highest you will get is 8/10 ooo."

𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓰 👑 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓮𝓼🔱 said:

"I think it makes sense but it is wrong if she wrote it to her teacher We don’t express feelings or emotions when writing formal letter."

Sirkat0ngo de village teacher said:

"In fact, the student has done so well, but the letter has some grammatical errors, so I think the marks should be reduced."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher had displayed the letter that a student wrote, triggering reactions online.

Teacher receives love letter from student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady named Imoleayo, who is doing her teaching practice in a school, had posted the love letter that a student wrote to her.

In the letter, the student named Ayomide professed his liking for her and how she dresses. He requested Imoleayo's phone number and offered to take her to Shoprite. The daring student also expressed his desire to date his teacher. At the end of Imoleayo's video, a student was flogged while on his knees, suggesting that Ayomide was being punished for the letter.

Source: Legit.ng