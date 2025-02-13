Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s estranged wife’s lawyer, DPA Family Law Clinic, has reacted to 2baba and Honorable Natasha’s love story

2baba announced his plans to marry Honorable Natasha only weeks after sharing that he was divorced from Annie Idibia

The news drew a comment from May Edochie’s legal team as they addressed polygamy and compared 2baba to Yul Edochie

Nigerian socialite May Edochie’s legal team, the DPA Family Law Clinic, has reacted to the romance between singer Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia and Honorable Natasha Osawaru.

2baba caused a buzz on social media after he announced his plans to marry Honorable Natasha. This came about a week after he shared that he and his wife of almost 12 years, Annie Idibia, were getting a divorce.

The news of 2baba and Honorable Natasha’s newfound love raised mixed feelings from Nigerians with several of them dropping their hot takes on the matter and May Edochie’s lawyer, was not exempt.

Recall that May Edochie faced a similar situation after her husband of many years, Yul Edochie, took another wife, Judy Austin, and welcomed kids with her, without her knowledge.

May Edochie’s lawyer compared Yul Edochie and 2baba’s situation by praising the music star. According to the DPA Family Law Clinic, the singer announced his separation from Annie Idibia before making his relationship with Honorable Natasha public.

The lawyer said that 2baba wasn’t planning to be a polygamist because he knew he needed to divorce his ex-wife before getting married to another woman.

May Edochie’s lawyer said that 2baba did not try to gaslight Nigerians with a newfound love for polygamy and African tradition.

The lawyer wrote in part:

“2Face seems to have done things the right way. He first announced his separation from his wife, Annie, and the fact that he had filed for divorce. He is not planning to be a polygamist. He knows that he must divorce his current wife before marrying Natasha. To that extent, they are complying with the law. 2Face had done well in that regard. He did not try to gaslight the nation with some new-found love for African traditions and polygamy.

We hope that his divorce from Annie will be concluded in accordance with the law. And after that, we wish him and Natasha a happy marriage.”

Reactions as May Edochie’s lawyer speaks

May Edochie’s lawyer’s post made the rounds on different social media platforms and it raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Inumidun_ said:

“Just wish them well and try to find happiness in your own lives, life is just to short to have unnecessary headache over other people’s choices.. whatever works for them is their own business ❤️.”

Mr_digits said:

“Only Ned dey enjoy this polygamy thing with no stress just marry and swear in tradition you are good to go.”

Pearlyugo wrote:

“Oga lawyer, what if this proposal was done a few weeks ago?”

Iam.mexico1 said:

“Once in a while try to dey change woman e Dey help mentally... when last you see 2face happy like this.”

K.7argo said:

“I won’t even judge anybody’s actions cos na person wey happen to know wetin in dey face. I was once in a very 5yrs relationship n I almost ended up becoming a saddist. Bro I want u to know dat women are the first person to come online to gas light things n talk men down but this time around, non of them come online to tarnish anybody’s image but it’s okay to move on in a relationship that you don’t want any longer before it becomes a v!olence 😢.”

Ellataylor_signature said:

“Watching the man you love being affectionate with another woman hurts like hell.”

Myfertility_andme said:

“Can’t celebrities marry once and for good, what are they teaching their fans like this ,to keep changing women and their women keep changing men ,don’t they know they influence a lot of people?”

Thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

“He dinor do well kankan… Same Joe, minor difference.”

Gloryjamx said:

“Sisters love yourself invest a lot in your mental health don't ever make a man feel he is d price.”

Adeagboyetundee said:

“2face go outshine yul for contents now😂😂😂😂yul should no gree o.”

Iam_oma.gabriel said:

“Congratulations 2baba. men please always do what makes you happy say na one life we all get. Na who wear shoe know where the shoe dey pain am for leg. not people wey Dey admire the shoe.”

2baba makes surprise appearance at Edo assembly

In a previous report, the Nigerian iconic singer, 2baba, caught the attention of many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

The artist, who announced his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, has been accused online of dating an Edo state politician.

In what appears to be confirmation of the rumour, the music icon was spotted sitting inside the Edo state assembly on February 10 as some scrambled for pictures with him.

