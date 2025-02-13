A popular lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has reacted to 2Baba’s proposal to Natasha Osawaru, stating that the singer did things the right way

He shared why he wished the singer well in his newfound love, hailing him for not trying to become a polygamist

A video of 2Baba’s proposal to his newfound love, Natasha, has gone viral on social media

Nigerian lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye, reacted as popular singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, proposed to his lover, Natasha Osawaru.

Ugwonye, popularly known as the lawyer for renowned businesswoman May Yul-Edochie, said 2Baba did well with how he went about his proposal, which came shortly after he announced separation from his wife, Annie.

Laywer says 2Baba did right thing. Photo: DPA Family Clinic; X/@onejoblessboy

2Baba generated social media buzz after announcing his love for Edo lawmaker, Natasha.

Shortly after his announcement, a video of their proposal went viral on social media.

Lawyer hails 2Baba’s proposal

On his law firm’s Facebook page, , Ugwuonye hailed the singer for announcing separation from his wife, Annie, before making his relationship with Natasha public.

He shared how 2Baba, also known as 2Face or Tuface complied with the law.

The post read:

“We heard from 2Face that he is planning to marry Ms. Natasha Osawaru. We admit that a married man can fall out of love with his wife and develop love feelings toward another woman. That is possible. However, such a man, if married under the Marriage Act of Nigeria, must first divorce his current wife before getting married to the second woman.

“2Face seems to have done things the right way. He first announced his separation from his wife, Annie, and the fact that he had filed for divorce. He is not planning to be a polygamist. He knows that he must divorce his current wife before marrying Natasha. To that extent, they are complying with the law. 2Face had done well in that regard.

“He did not try to gaslight the nation with some new-found love for African traditions and polygamy. We hope that his divorce from Annie will be concluded in accordance with the law. And after that, we wish him and Natasha a happy marriage.”

Reactions as lawyer hails 2Baba’s proposal

Rekiyah Negedu said:

"Lies, Yul Edochie is far better than 2baba Idibiaa. The former pleaded for May to forgive him and kept confessing his love for her. Annie wanted to remain with 2face BCOS she still loved him."

Becky Berry George said:

"I wish those people supporting yul read and digest this. He separate, buy yul didn't I don't know why dey keep comparing this two Incidents."

Agbomma Kate said:

If 2Face did it under the act good luck to him. But rumour had it that he did only the traditional marriage alone, in which case he is still free to marry . I hope am right here?"

Akwaugo Patricks said:

"Nawa oooo is a pity and sympathetic Annie should take heart and forge ahead."

2Baba publicise love for Edo lawmaker, Natasha

Nigerian singer 2baba spoke about his new relationship with politician, Natasha Osawaru.

In an Instagram post, the music star described her as his life and told Nigerians to beg her to marry him.

2baba’s public declaration of love and affection for Natasha raised mixed feelings among several social media users

