The popular host of TVC's Your View, Morayo Afolabi Brown has shared her hot take on 2baba's new relationship with Edo lawmaker

Recall that the singer publicly announced his relationship with 31-year-old Hon. Natasha Irobosa Osawaru Igbinedion and has proposed marriage to her

Reacting to the situation Morayo Afolabi Brown shared her reservations, during one of the episodes of the show, igniting reactions from many

Morayo Afolabi Brown, one of Nigeria's TV hosts and the anchor of TVC's Your View, has weighed into the conversation surrounding 2baba's new relationship following his unprecedented separation from Annie Idibia.

It is no longer news that the African Queen hitmaker had publicly dissociated himself from his wife of 13 years, Annie Idibia, without stating his reasons.

2baba also recently confirmed the romance rumours with Edo state lawmaker Natasha and has indeed declared his real intentions towards her. Her affirmed his love for her and has gone on to propose marriage to her.

TVC's Morayo Brown says 2baba should not go scot-free. Credit: @official2baba, @morayobrown

Source: Instagram

In a new trending clip, Morayo was captured passionately speaking about the situation. She emphatically stated that she does not think that 2baba should go scot-free after all that has happened.

Brown maintained that have strung Annie along, and asked that at what point did he fall out of love with the actress.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Morayo's rant about 2baba

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Govmentson reacted:

"2face isn’t divorced yet and he’s talking about marrying Igbinadion Grand Daughter."

@ndictmedia said:

"You don’t think should get what free again, over what exactly, Morayo pls do better."

@itrackNG:

"This woman that said she can’t leave her husband and her daughter alone at bathrooms fearing what he might do to her is the one having opinions about how adults have chosen to live their lives lol."

@Optimus_Dracula said:

"Was it not this same woman who said she can’t leave her daughter and her husband in the house for fear of what might happen? Internet is a funny place."

@Graph_Art_Lawd said:

"He needs to tell us , who deeey hell are YOU madam."

@bmanoriade said:

"Go and arrest him naaa… they keep sounding like he’s leaving Annie to go and be with a goat. We have heard and seen women divorce men every other day. How many women have you arrested for that?"

@Sir_Chubsy reacted:

"What audacity because it’s 2face that announced their divorce…. Where was this same energy during AY’s divorce ?? Y’all are just mad the man is more ruthless than his ex wife."

2baba shares interesting video

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba Idibia, a Nigerian legendary musician, went online to share a post about a man speaking about his ex-wife.

Recall that the hitmaker recently confirmed his romantic relationship with Edo state lawmaker Natasha.

In the fresh post, the man said things about his ex-wife and her new man, as many tried to decipher 2baba's intention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng