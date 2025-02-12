Nigerian actress Judy Austin has raised rumours of a new pregnancy for her second husband, Yul Edochie

The Nollywood actor, Yul, posted a video on Instagram of heavily pregnant Judy calling him a strategic striker

Judy Austin’s baby bump video drew the attention of several Nigerians and they dropped their two cents on the matter

Nollywood actress Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are rumoured to be expecting a third child together to the surprise of netizens.

Recall that Yul Edochie posted a video of Judy Austin rubbing her baby bump and praising him on social media.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie shares video of pregnant Judy Austin. Photos: @yuledochie, @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Yul posted another video of a heavily pregnant Judy Austin and he accompanied it with a caption explaining that his second wife sent it to him. According to the Nollywood star, it was enough reason to give her the world.

He wrote:

“Tell me why I will not give her the world. See the beautiful video she sent me today. Ijele Odogwu. Okwulu Okalisia.”

In the video, Judy Austin wore a pink dress as she sat down rubbing her grown belly. The actress called her man a strategic striker. The film star called herself the luckiest woman in the world for having Yul as her husband.

See the video below:

Reactions as Judy Austin flaunts baby bump

Judy Austin’s baby bump video raised mixed feelings from Nigerians on social media. Read some of what they had to say below:

Ikerichukwu1 said:

“You took another woman's life partner with adultery. Chop and clean mouth like others and you chop super glue it.”

Queen_nekky_ said:

“This video made me smile oo I won’t lie ❤️.”

Official_onyeobodo wrote:

“The only time a man gets joy is whenever her woman hype him always.”

Leculture wrote:

“Safe delivery nwanyi Oma 😍.”

Golden_chanel_1987 wrote:

“Giving her the world because she prases you in social media. You be mumu man i swear.”

Realtruthlover said:

“Laziness na bad tin 🤣🤣see mother of 7.”

Crystal_koncepts223 commented:

“Judy this is just an opportunity to stop wearing tummy belt for a few months 😂 no be only belle.”

Baron_bigname said:

“This is the same thing I keep saying you would think it’s jazz she is using on him but no look well you would see that the respect she offer him is the biggest jazz to get any man on earth to worship you like his queen that your are. May might not be respecting him I can tell if may was treating yul like this I bet you he won’t leave her ..Peace out ✌️.”

Oluchukwu_____ said:

“This woman is beautiful, even in pregnancy.. make we no lie.”

Lauretta_egboh said:

“She does nothing but hailing Yul from morning till night. After hailing,,,she enters the room and gets pregnant . That's the rotation of her life 😂.”

What Yul Edochie said about wealth

In other news via Legit.ng, the actor aired his view about the best way for youths to live a meaningful life.

Yul Edochie shared the danger of following after material possessions His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng