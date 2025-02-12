Social media users have reacted to the relationship between singer 2Baba and his lover Honourable Natasha Osawaru

They noted despite the many children and baby mamas the African Queen hitmaker has, another woman still wants to marry him

Recall that 2Baba announced that he had separated from his wife Annie Idibia and was going to divorce her

After singer Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2Baba, announced his love for Honourable Natasha Irobosa Osawaru of the Edo state House of Assembly, netizens gave their hot takes.

A netizen Ibe Onye Abiriba said that 2Baba and his estranged wife Annie Idibia's situation is proof that women do not care about a man's past.

She added that men are the prize especially when he is successful. Ibe advised Nigerians to leave the African Queen hitmaker as he prepares to start another family.

Netizens react to 2Baba, Natasha's relationship

The netizen said that people who thought that no woman would accept 2Baba again were wrong. She claimed that women love complicated men and it is a proven fact.

Besides, Ibe said women's definition of falling in love is their inability to manipulate a man. Other netizens noted that Natasha is an adult who knows what she wants.

Reactions as 2Baba confirms new relationship

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as netizens share their takes on 2Baba's new relationship with Honourable Natasha below:

@kennyninobrown

"Just like Annie, Natasha is old enough to know what she’s going into. I don’t want to see any rubbish justice for Natasha o, cancel 2 baba blah blah blah. You know what you are going into so enjoy."

@richardomolion commented:

"Tuface's destiny has something to do with ladies from rich families. Pero and Sumbo, his baby mamas are also from rich families. Tuface was forced to marry Annie out of pity (she was there for me when I had nothing).

@spaceman000419 reacted:

"Marriage is teamwork. Once one partner is tired, it’s better to separate peacefully than let things turn toxic. Nobody deserves harm in the name of love."

@prosperbwealth said:

"You gerrit my brother. Women don't like taking responsibility for their decisions."

@vantage_suite noted:

"Can you see how 2baba, a recalcitrant, unapologetic and serial cheat who has fathered kids with several women despite having Annie has asked to marry Honorable Natasha and she is happy to go on a journey with him. Whatever happens on that Journey is not 2baba’s fault."

@menesheh commented;

"That will tell you that men don't cheat, they excersice options. Na women dey cheat. Make any woman do like 2baba and catch up with a top tier man. Nearly impossible. Women don't care about men fvcking around, they care so much about security."

2Baba announces separation from Annie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia had reportedly filed for divorce.

The music legend confirmed the heartbreaking news via his Instagram page on January 26.

Legit.ng recalled that the renowned lovebirds tied the knot in 2012 and have two kids together

