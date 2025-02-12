Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - Gimba Kakanda, senior special assistant to the president, research and analytics (office of the vice-president), has said this might not be the best time for music star Innocent Idibia (2baba) to "advertise" his new love interest.

Legit.ng reported how 2baba confirmed his relationship with the deputy majority leader of the Edo state house of assembly, Natasha Osawaru, following his breakup with his wife, Annie Macaulay.

With rumours of their relationship flying around, 2baba caused a stir on Monday, February 10, when he appeared at the Edo state house of assembly during plenary.

While many on social media wondered what his appearance at the house was for, others viewed that as a confirmation of the rumoured romance with the Edo state lawmaker. However, the legendary singer addressed the rumours in a video post on his Instagram handle early Wednesday morning, February 12.

Confirming his affection for the lawmaker, 2baba asserted:

“Yes, I love her. I want to marry her.”

Reacting, Kakanda expressed concern that 2baba's public confirmation "would only subject her (Osawaru) to fierce cyber-bullying".

The public commentator wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, February 12:

"With his divorce still fresh and some virtual in-laws baying for his blood, I doubt this is the best time for 2Face Idibia to advertise his new or next love interest. This would only subject her to fierce cyber-bullying. But then again, she probably wants or asks for this."

Meanwhile, 2baba has deleted his love post about Osawaru.

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, 2baba shared a video post via his Instagram handle professing his love for the Edo lawmaker and his intention to marry her, but he swiftly took it down after the post gained widespread attention.

