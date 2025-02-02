Nigerian music executive, Teebillz, has shared his thoughts about marriage have having several failed relationships

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband admitted that he will never get married again while giving reasons for his decision

Teebillz’s statement went viral on social media and it started an online debate with netizens taking sides

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz has said he will never get married again.

Just recently, the music executive was a guest on media personality Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live when he shared his thoughts about marriage.

According to Teebillz, a man’s problems start when he has multiple kids from different women because he will never have peace. The talent manager added that marriage is not an easy institution and he will never remarry.

Teebillz explained that he would prefer to have companionship where they put God first. According to him, signing a paper to get married comes with some expectations.

In his words:

“As a man, once you start problems by having kids by multiple women, you will never have peace. Marriage no be beans o, as you see me as I dey so, I will never get married again in my life. I will have a companionship, I will not be married in a worldy way because it seems like there’s an expectation that comes when you define say I signed a paper, I’m married, it comes with some kind of expectation but when we build a companionship together with a union where we put God first, it’s a different type of thing.”

Reactions as Teebillz says he won’t remarry

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz’s explanation on why he will never get married again got some Nigerians talking. Read some of what they had to say about it:

Aiy_his_ said:

“Then go back to tiwa forgive each other and live happily.”

Bimboadeyanju_e said:

“This Teebillz spits the truth like no other celebrity, He is the realest. I like him so much 😍.”

Braimohpreshy said:

“Companionship and una go dey knack then belle go enter,better still just look for a lady that is in her menopause but una go deh find young ladies,but I thought this egbon has remarried???”

Nikkisavylimited said:

“So you can eat your cake and have it, ok.”

Big_ganslaw wrote:

“Speak 🗣️ out broda. You are entitle to it. Marriage no really easy 👏.”

Hiphemipearls wrote:

“Companionship... and when baby enter, and things doesn't work out, y'all wanna stigmatise single mothers. These men are not serious.”

freeskin_remedies wrote:

“I think most people like companionship simply because it's easy to breakup and makeup when it's companionship than divorce and make-up. If we are being honest, I prefer companionship too but l will never dismiss nor dismiss the significance marriage holds for those who really love the institution. Happy Married Life Y’all 😍.”

thetrendingthreads.ng said:

“This one still love mama jamjam,nothing person wan tell me 😂😂.”

Nazzy_threads said:

“No be you marry last year? Instead of working on your bad character, you we’re changing women.”

Missvee52 wrote:

“No such thing is building a companionship involving God but with no marriage 🙄🙄🙄makes no sense God can’t be in the mix of anything outside of marriage it’s a big lie his telling himself.”

Iama_duchess wrote:

“You lost me at build a companionship and put GOD first 🤦🏽‍♀️ bro.”

Toke Makinwa breaks silence after Teebillz drama

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality, Toke Makinwa, broke her online silence after she was trolled by music executive, Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz.

Recall that Teebillz had heavily blasted Toke over what she said about singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba announcing his separation from Annie on social media.

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband had taunted the TV girl with her childlessness and the post made the rounds.

