Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa, has bragged about her new partner on social media

The mum of three shared a series of posts online where she talked about how much of a good person her new man is

Sonia Desuwa’s post went viral online and it raised a series of reactions from Nigerians with some of them asking her questions

Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s former wife, Sonia Desuwa, is back in the news over her love life after she bragged about her new man.

Just recently, the mum of three took to her Instagram stories to share a series of posts where she spoke highly of her new partner and how lucky she is to have him.

According to Ighalo’s ex-wife, her new boyfriend is a solid 12/ 10 man. In other posts, Sonia Desuwa thanked her mystery partner for being her slice of heaven.

Nigerians react as Jude Ighalo's ex-wife Sonia shares details about her new man. Photos: @desuwa30, @ighalojude

The single mum went on to ask God how she got so lucky with her new man whom she described as selfless, thoughtful and kind. According to her, falling in love with him is the best choice of her life and she is not going back.

She wrote in part:

“God, how did I get so lucky? He’s selfless, thoughtful and kind. Falling in love with you is the best choice of my life. I’m yours, no returns.”

See screenshots of her posts below:

Reactions as Ighalo’s ex-wife praises her new man

Jude Ighalo’s former wife’s posts about her new relationship with another man went viral online and they raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. Some of them accused her of wanting validation.

Read what they had to say:

Doyinsolaak said:

“Why do people feel the need to come and 'pepper'. Enjoy your slice of heaven privately. We/he don't need to know. God have mercy.”

Moyoconsolidate said:

“If he was all that, I don't think you should be the one coming to tell us 😒😒😒 women ehn🤦‍♀️.”

Matete4real said:

“Believe celebrities social media love at your own risk. People wey dey fight for house everyday they will come social media dey form love just to spice up the public miss believe.”

Ade.s.uwa said:

“You see people who needs social media validation to live their life's and me we can't be friends..Be private Nigerians will dig out the man's picture soon I trust them ..that's if there's even any.”

Inumidun_ wrote:

“Public validation before you can be genuinely happy is just pathetic, I wonder why people think people even care.”

Zaff.yarmani1 wrote:

“Everything I kept knowing from dis gal is against my wish,u ain’t really settled anyways cos if u do u won’t have all dis time and energy to Dey shalaye.”

Ebereokorocha said:

“She has started again.”

Oneheart_but_two said:

“Yes brag it! It’s not easy. God keep strengthening you.”

Naagaebenilemnaga wrote:

“If ‘I get coconut head and I no dey ever learn from my past experience’ was a person. With all that is going on across social media platforms, really? Sonia, please enjoy your Heaven in peace and silence, make we wey still dey earth no get cause to put mouth for your matter in the long or short run. Shalom ✌️.”

Naija_rich_kids wrote:

“Ighalo marry something o 😂.”

Ighalo’s ex-wife slams peeps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia, finally reacted to claims of trying to reunite with him.

This came shortly after Sonia praised Ighalo despite many months of dragging him online.

Sonia explained her reasons for leaving the sportsman in the first place as she taunted her critics.

