As news about singer 2Baba’s divorce continues to trend, a lady defended the singer as she called out critics

The popular singer had taken fans by surprise when he announced his separation from his wife, Annie

Reacting to the news, the lady claimed Annie’s love for the singer was “obsessive and delusional"

A social media user, Omotoyosi Ogunbanwo, has sparked heated reactions after defending Nigerian music legend Innocent “2Baba” Idibia in the wake of his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

Omotoyosi’s lengthy Facebook post criticised those blaming 2Baba, insisting that he had always been honest about who he was.

Lady addresses 2Baba’s critics, lists Annie's fault

Addressing the backlash 2Baba faced, Omotoyosi Ogunbanwo said:

"I genuinely do not understand the backlash towards 2Baba. What did he do? When has there EVER been a good time to announce a divorce?"

Omotoyosi slammed Annie for making their marital issues public, stating:

"If 2 baba was your brother, NONE OF YOU WILL WANT ANNIE as his wife.They’ve been married 10+ years now and she brought their marital issues on social media like 2 times that we know of. She is always the first person to run on social media and announce what nobody cares about."

In the post, the lady said 2Baba never misled Annie about his love for women, referencing a past TV show where he stated that “a man must cheat.”

She added:

"This man has NEVER lied about who he is. He is a cheater. He likes women. He wants to date other women. He said this in front of Annie on LIVE TV. So What is his offense? I think he was even responsible by not bringing home any more kids to her.

"Relationships fail. People leave for many reasons. Timing will never ever be perfect."

The viral post further claimed that what Annie felt for 2Baba was not love but an unhealthy obsession.

"If that is love, I hope you find the exact same. It’s unhealthy, it’s obsessive, and it’s delusional," the fan wrote.

Reactions as lady defends 2Baba

Reactions to the post have been mixed, with some agreeing that 2Baba was always upfront about his nature, while others believe Annie endured a difficult marriage.

Olufunke Isichei said:

"I have never been an Annie fan. Probably because I’m close to the story (and people involved) and knew the guy literally went with his mums choice. The blackmail element was too twisted for me."

Taiwo Jegede-Ijalana said:

"The woman that 3 children (2 boys and girl) for him, when he left her, she did not pai. The one that had two boys did not pai. Why does she now want to pai herself.? Radarada."

Remy Binte Oge Stark-Wakanda said:

"Annie should get lawyers and demand for 50% of his wealth! Dazzol!"

In a related story, Annie’s former neighbour shared new revelations as she spilt details about their marriage.

Man predicts 2Baba and Annie’s reconciliation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man explained why he believed 2Baba and Annie may reconcile, as he shared his observations about the singer’s clip.

He advised the couple on what they should do instead of filing for a divorce, asking 2Baba to remain silent on the matter for now.

Many who came across his post agreed with his stance and shared why they believed him.

