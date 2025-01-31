Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has made a social media appearance after Teebillz blasted her online

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz, had slammed Toke over her input in singer 2baba and Annie Idibia’s divorce case

Toke’s new post amid the online drama with Teebillz raised a series of mixed reactions from social media users

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has broken her online silence after she was trolled by music executive, Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz.

Recall that Teebillz had heavily blasted Toke over what she said about singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba announcing his separation from Annie on social media. Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband had taunted the TV girl with her childlessness and the post made the rounds.

Toke Makinwa reacts online after Teebillz laughed at her childlessness. Photos: @tokemakinwa, @teebillz323

In a new development, Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page to seemingly react to the drama. The fashionista shared a video of herself rocking a lovely boubou and pink headgear.

Not stopping there, Toke who seemed unbothered by all the drama, accompanied the video with a caption where she quoted Sophia Momodu’s words on the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show.

She wrote:

“As you’re breathing next to me you’re spending money” 🧾💰 Ching Ching 💸 - SM”.

See Toke Makinwa’s post below:

Reactions as Toke Makinwa speaks amid Teebillz’s drama

Toke Makinwa’s social media post after Teebillz taunted her for being childless, drew the attention of several netizens. Many of them gushed over the media personality’s appearance while others spoke about the online drama. Read what some of them had to say:

Veekee_james said:

“A beauty❤️.”

Opeherbalsecret said:

“Sophia lines were fire 😂.”

Lovefromjulez wrote:

“So beautiful 😍.”

Clara_oluchee wrote:

“Generally the world hates . Single , unmarried, no child , no baby father , successful women !!! GO TOKE BABYYYYYY.”

Big_clints1 said:

“See person way dey talk about 2baba 😂, you know go ever reach 2baba level even in your next life coming , 2baba go pass you and your generation 😂.”

Iamrossyxx_ wrote:

“U should have used the audio sis. E pain am😂😂.”

Tosinadegoke87 said:

“Sophie lines na banger.”

Oyinlolaroluwa said:

“What would you do with yourself? Sophia2025😂”

Inspireimpact23 wrote:

“@thesophiamomodu your line is used as a caption. Girl it is a forever thing 💕.”

_____deejah said:

“Aunty mi❤️❤️❤️❤️ come home jare.”

Moti_se_rere said:

“My dear Toke, you have done well. Thank you very much.”

jermaine.og said:

“Rich aunty ❤️.”

Degreat4sure wrote:

“Ashaowwoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo, ashaowwoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.”

Triumphantly101 wrote:

“JUST STOP BEEN STUPID. RESPECT YOURSELF AND EARN YOUR RESPECT JUST LIKE @genevievennaji.”

Haircutamiable said:

“Be warned and don't you ever say such words to our legend😮see how she be?”

Officialchidima_ wrote:

“Them go cry tire😂 I pour spit for their faces.”

Elaine__oma said:

“Toke ....Jesus say make I tell you say why you never fit born na cos you still be small olosho ,you never reach to receive fruit of the womb....”

Tush__tush24 wrote:

“O ta lenu!!!!🔥🔥🔥 We gallant for you now worries 😍.”

Teebillz praises Tiwa, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz shared a lovely video of two of his children from different women who showed love to each other.

In the clip, his younger son known as Mill was seen Facetiming Jamil, the son he had with Tiwa Savage.

In the caption of his post, he appreciated all the women who had children for him for making him a better person.

