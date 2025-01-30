Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage’s former husband Teebilzz became a topic online as he shared what he taught their son Jamil recently

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Afrobeats diva and her former husband reunited for a vacation with their son

Sharing a video of one of their fun moments Teebilzz show the new sport Jamil learnt under 30 minutes after months of his mum trying to

Tunji Balogun better known as Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's former husband has bragged about performing his fatherly role in the life of their son Jamil.

The music executive shared a video of Jamil expertly riding a bicycle and revealed that Tiwa had been trying to teach their son how to but couldn’t do it properly.

Tiwa’s estranged husband, TeeBillz, writes about how he taught their son how to ride a bicycle. Credit: @teebillz322, @tiwasavage

He noted the importance of a father in a child’s life and he pointed out that it took him 30 minutes to put their son through the sport.

Teebillz went on to address people who might overlook the importance of both parents in raising a child, urging them to reconsider their views.

He wrote:

“Tiwa bought Jamil the bicycle but couldn't teach him how to ride it...... it took less than 30mins for his father being around to kill his fear and build his confidence to ride..... Parenting takes 2........ Family! just a perspective for you shallow-minded idiots that has no clue of family dynamics #LOVEWINs.”

Tiwa Savage’s former husband spurs reactions online

annioted_sparta:

"If dem deny u custody now u go begin cry.., do ur part as a dad and move on, Ozour ."

uchemaduagu:

"If family was so important, why you divorce him Mama?"

mannwquin:

"They always love it when the woman is 'understanding' 😂. Orishirishi.."

mhiz said:

"Are you doing us a favour? That's your child man,. I believe if his not tiwa you won't have been showing off using tiwa to make headlines."

iamtoke wrote:

"Y’all making normal thing look like a taboo. You want people to give you trophy for being a father to your own son?"

succi_childhood said:

"Shading some one with child birth is big No learn to express yourself without shed."

elizabeth reacted:

"If u miss tiwa I beg go n eat your humble pie .... leave toke alone.... awon ko ni won ko ba yin sir."

Zigmma said:

"Great stuff your doing but u not need to turn on the camera when you are doing your dad duties. It should come naturally and should not be for Lights, camera, action!!"

