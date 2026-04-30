A vocal Nigerian feminist, Nkechi Bianze, who got married in 2021, has recounted how much her husband spent on her traditional marriage list

According to Nkechi, she and her sisters, who are married, contributed at least 45% to their wedding expenses, as it is quite normal for women to support their marriage expenses where she hails from

Nekchi revisited her marriage expenses as she shared her thoughts on the trending topic of whether or not a bride should contribute financially to her wedding expenses

Nkechi Bianze, a Nigerian feminist and data professional, who got married to her husband, Prince Ifeanyi Mmadinobi, on July 17, 2021, in Owa (Agbor), Delta state, has made public certain things people do not know about her wedding.

Nkechi's wedding in 2021 went viral, particularly after she revealed that there was no bride price payment or kneeling to present wine to her husband.

Nkechi Bianze says that the bride price and traditional marriage list are very cheap where she hails from. Photo Credit: Nkechi Bianze

Source: Facebook

Feminist comments on partner's wedding expenses contribution

In a Facebook post on April 28, Nkechi, who hails from Akumazi Umuocha of Ika North Local Government Area of Delta state, shed light on her contribution to her wedding, while weighing in on the trending topic on whether or not a bride should contribute financially to her wedding.

According to Nkechi, it is normal for women to financially support their wedding expenses where she comes from, adding that she and her two elder sisters, who are married, contributed at least 45 % to their respective wedding expenses.

Nkechi further revealed that the bride price and traditional marriage list are very cheap where she comes from, and that her husband spent less than N180k on her traditional marriage list. Her statement partly read:

"Where I come from, it is absolutely normal and as a matter of fact EXPECTED for a woman and/or her family to contribute to her wedding expenses.

"I have two elder sisters who got married years before me. I also got married. Me and my sisters contributed at least 45% to our wedding expenses.

"Let me walk you through how it works...

"When is it comes to Bride Price and Traditional Marriage List, the man is expected to pay 100% of that. But then, where I come from, Bride Price and Traditional Marriage List is VERY CHEAP.

"I got married in 2021, and my husband spent less than 180K on the Traditional Marriage List. The Bride Price in my village is 5k, but we chose to skip that. It means that as of 2021, 200K Naira was enough to cover Traditional Marriage List and Bride Price.

"Now in 2026, with inflation, let's just say 300K will cover everything on the Traditional Marriage List and Bride Price.

"So, aside the Traditional Marriage List and Bride Price, there are no hard rules about who gets to cover the expenses for other things like Wedding Hall, Wedding Dresses and attires, Food (which is usually the most expensive), Cake, Hotel for guests, etc..."

Nkechi opined that most ladies from rich homes or who are well-to-do than their intending partners would happily take up the wedding expenses.

She admitted that it was on social media that she found out it was an anomaly for women to support their wedding expenses, as she grew to find it normal.

Nkechi Bianze says she contributed at least 45% to her wedding expenses. Photo Credit: Nkechi Bianze

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail feminist's view on trending topic

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the feminist's view on the trending topic below:

Divine Favour Abraham said:

"In my place it is believed that the higher the traditional marriage list the more value the man will place on you."

Charity Nwachendu Ekeh said:

"I want to say is that if as a woman you contributed some percentage on your traditional marriage list, don't come out on social media and be shouting "pay in full". Pay in full onada ebelile."

Faustina Chiamaka Sampson said:

"You just said it all.. After social media rant, we face the reality."

Maryann Chukwu said:

"Thank you.

"Every time Facebook will be dragging unnecessary topic."

Divine Favour Abraham said:

"Sorry ma where are you from? Because our traditional marriage list and bride price is around 1.5m."

Kelly Onyenze said:

"Well detailed and balanced...A woman and more❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Tonto Dikeh recounting how she fully funded her wedding with her ex-husband Churchill, had resurfaced.

Lady gives breakdown of her wedding expenses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had given a breakdown of her wedding expenses.

According to @mariesbeautygems, she had her wedding in Nigeria in early 2024, noting that many things were expensive.

According to her, the N56.6 million she spent went into decoration, hair, wedding dress, venue, food, chops, cake and many other things.

Source: Legit.ng