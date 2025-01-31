Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor’s recent engagement has drawn attention after her proposal video was posted online

A social media user reacted to it by wondering if it was proper for an Igbo man with a red cap to kneel and propose to his woman

The netizen’s post triggered an online debate as others shared their thoughts about Ruby Ojiakor’s proposal

Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor’s proposal has raised questions about her man, Onwa Idemili, going down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

On January 30, 2025, Legit.ng reported on how Ruby Ojiakor finally got engaged at a surprise proposal that was organised for her by well-wishers. In the proposal video that made the rounds, her man was seen kneeling as he asked her to marry him.

Nigerians react as Igbo man questions Ruby Ojiakor's partner for kneeling down to propose.

Source: Instagram

Despite the actress’ engagement news being met with celebration, it also raised questions about how the proposal was done.

An X user, Gaius Chibueze aka Bitcoin Chief, took to his page to ask if it was proper for a red-cap-wearing Igbo man to kneel down and propose to a lady. He wrote:

“Is it proper for an Igbo man with a red cap to kneel down to propose to a lady?”

See Bitcoin Chief’s tweet below:

Reactions as man speaks on Ruby Ojiakor’s proposal

Bitcoin Chief’s question about an Igbo man kneeling to propose to his woman after Ruby Ojiakor’s partner asked her to marry him, started an online discussion. Read what some social media users had to say:

Dr Pisle said the red cap has been bastardised:

Okoye said it’s not an Igbo tradition to kneel and propose:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Officialpascalamanfo said:

“His knees! His proposal! His Wife! His marriage! Even His cap!……. It really won’t hurt at times to just scroll past!”

Inu_uuu wrote:

“He should have stayed on the fan Abi.”

Marrtinii_ said:

“Igweeeeee, we are so sorry sir. He should have stood on top of her head.”

Earldave_ said:

“If "Minding Your Business" was a course, alot of Nigerians would fail & repeat it forever. Smh.”

Officialsnzzy said:

“Is not proper for him to kneel but is proper for a title man with red cap to be sleeping around with umuaka 16yrs.”

Maryvianney_again wrote:

“Mazi Chibueze, When it’s your turn, stand on top tree propose. King of the jungle with red cap. Mtcheeeeeew.”

Karo_okogbe wrote:

“He suppose stand for her head.”

House_of_chinny_ said:

“It is not proper o. He for hang for air.”

Jeffogeoffrey said:

“Is it normal for a full grown man not to have sense ans mind his business ??🤔.”

Tonia.gram_ said:

“It’s not proper for him to kneel. He should prostrate instead. You’re welcome.”

_cocomill said:

“If he reach ur turn waybill the ring 😏.”

Gbedex_himself wrote:

“Wetin concern red cap and love.”

Tessyolotta wrote:

“This is so wrong on all levels 😡😡 Why kneel when he should have simply used a dispatch rider😏.”

Man blasts Ruby Ojiakor over new car

Legit.ng reported earlier that a concerned netizen chastised Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor for gifting herself a brand-new automobile.

The social media user identified as @oriretan_honour criticised her in the comments section, calling it foolish to buy a new car costing millions so soon after Junior Pope's death.

The man accused her of moving on too quickly despite claiming to be a close friend of Junior Pope and even taking the place of his widow.

