Music executive Teebillz has fired shots at media personality, Toke Makinwa, over the trending 2baba and Annie Idibia divorce case

On social media, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband taunted Toke about her childlessness as he reminded her of things she said about him in the past

Teebillz’s post went viral and it sparked a series of heated reactions from Nigerians as several of them blasted him

Nigerian talent manager Tunji Balogun, aka Teebillz, has thrown shade at his ex-wife Tiwa Savage’s friend, Toke Makinwa, amid singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, and Annie’s divorce.

It all started when 2baba took to social media to announce his separation from Annie. Toke blasted the music star shortly after and a report made the rounds claiming that Annie Idibia was in rehab with Toke and Tiwa Savage taking care of her.

Nigerians blow hot as Teebillz insults Toke Makinwa for being childless. Photos: @tokemakinwa, @teebillz323

A few days after this report from Stella Dimoko Korkus went viral, Teebillz posted a photo of Tiwa Savage bonding with their son and her stepson. The music executive accompanied the post with a caption saying that people should stay out of family feuds.

Teebillz criticises Toke Makinwa's childlessness

Not long after, Teebillz made another post on his social media page where he put Toke Makinwa on blast. According to the talent manager, the media personality cannot know the type of forgiveness associated with having a child for a man.

After seemingly taunting Toke with her childlessness, Teebillz also claimed that the media personality once said things about him in the past. The talent manager also wished the Idibia’s well amid their crashed marriage.

In his words:

“I'm grateful to God for healing and love!...... Love never Dies...... TOKE MAKINWA having a child for a Man is a different type of forgiveness and love that you yet to attain...... I pray you do sis hope you remember the nonsense you talked abt me too....Blessings and love to the Idibia's during this trying time #MindYourBisness #FamilyMatters.”

See the screenshot of Teebillz’s deleted post below:

Reactions as Teebillz blasts Toke Makinwa

Teebillz’s heated post directed at Toke Makinwa amid 2baba and Annie’s divorce quickly went viral online. Several Nigerians shared their hot takes on the matter.

Ore_your_guy said:

“Lol using the fact that she doesn’t have a child to insult her is wild!”

Agbekenimi_ wrote:

“Stay out of family business from you? Was tiwa not siding with Sophia when she had issues with Davido and u self put mouth dey drag david? Okay ooo edible catering.”

Wuracoker wrote:

“Never use children to mock anyone. This is wrong.”

Angelatechtalk commented:

“How did he enter this matter now abeg????”

Ekinadese_suga said:

“Toke makinwa don really suffer this periodttt😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Ada.pekem wrote:

“This man talks too much!! What type of useless insult is this?”

Queenmunah said:

“What is going on in the head of this adult baby of a man?????”

Its.ryamm said:

“Your age doesn't guarantee you sense! Take this uncle as an example, child mockery?? Really.”

_______tanti said:

“Pls let’s not give this house husband so much relevance! Using a woman’s inability to have kids now to mock her! Bro, grow the F up!! I just lost all the respect I had for him! Oh, wasn’t mama J meddling in Sophia and David’s issue over Imade? Was his tongue tied then? Oh his phone’s keypad wasn’t good then! Radarada!”

Curvybarby wrote:

“Wow Wetin be this?”

Useful_herbs wrote:

“Shading a woman with the fact that she has no child is a low blow. People that do this are ev!l”

___vonne4 said:

“I’m yet to see the bad things Toke said to 2face. Like she said the timing of his announcements was wrong. This one should rest. Because we’ll soon see him shading his son mother.”

Itskodilian wrote:

“She never came for you publicly! Why come for her with child mockery included?! I bet if she wasn’t “Toke”, someone like you would have mocked her with food, Accommodation or money! Please, rest.”

Temi_tayo2 commented:

“Wow’ he should be ashamed of his upbringing! So dull…..ewwww🤮.”

Teebillz praises Tiwa, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz shared a lovely video of two of his children from different women who showed love to each other.

In the clip, his younger son known as Mill was seen Facetiming Jamil, the son he had with Tiwa Savage.

In the caption of his post, he appreciated all the women who had children for him for making him a better person.

