Popular social media user Vincent Martins Otse, best known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), is well-known for publicly calling out influential personalities for their reported wrongdoings

His outspoken temperament and propensity to attract attention have frequently been the centre of his celebrity disputes

Tonto Dikeh, Pastor Fufeyin, Iyabo Ojo and several others had a rumble with the critic on the streets of social media this year, as Legit.ng revisited those moments

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, was one of the most talked-about internet personalities in 2024. This was mostly because he had a couple of online clashes with top figures in the country.

The critic, mostly known for calling out people regardless of status or background, has built his online identity around that.

Legit.ng recounts VDM's most controversial online moments involving other famous individuals.

Verydarkman speaks against Prophet Fufeyin's Miracle products

Verydarkman slammed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for reportedly authorising a "miracle soap and water" marketed by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM).

Verydarkman utilised his social media platform to criticise the prophet and the NAFDAC.

Dissatisfied with the activist's views, the Delta state-born prophet filed a N1 billion lawsuit against VDM and requested a restraining order accusing him of selling miracle soap and water.

In another viral video, Verydarkman responded to the cleric's complaint by promising to meet him in court.

He threatened to assault the court with 800 deaf people, 700 blind people, and 36 women looking for the fruit of the womb.

The critic accepted his challenge and purchased Prophet Fufeyin's miracle items.

He tested the items at an unknown handicap home in Abuja that housed around 1,500 people. VeryDarkMan chronicled the process in a 24-minute YouTube video, which showed people with disabilities utilising the items without any magical results.

However, during a live Sunday service, Mr Fufeyin addressed his congregation and stated that his spiritual wares may not be practical for everyone save those who adore him.

Verydarkman drags Iyabo Ojo during Davido's wedding

Verdyarkman and Iyabo Ojo have had a long-running feud. Verydarkman is a harsh critic of almost every move the actress makes.

He began by criticising the actress in 2023 regarding Mohbad's case. Verydarkman suspected the mother of two was hiding some truth from the public.

Verydarkman continued his campaign of calling individuals out in 2024. Even when Ojo recoiled from Mohbad's case due to the controversy surrounding it, he maintained that she was aware of some truth.

The controversial activist also slammed Ojo during Davido's wedding. He said she was not invited to the ceremony but only to the reception. Ojo went on to produce proof of her invitation and her WhatsApp conversation with Davido's sister about the wedding.

Verydarkman comes for Iyabo Ojo's Paul O

In addition, he involved music entrepreneur Paulo Okoye in his dispute with Iyabo Ojo. Paulo attempted to intercede when Verydarkman chastised Ojo for entering Davido's wedding without permission and urged him to respect his partner.

He told him that money does not move him and advised him to drop his feud with Tyabo so that he would not be disrespected.

Paulo, on the other hand, challenged Davido, Tunde Ednut, and Cuba's Chief Priest to choose between him and the activist.

Verydarkman lambasts Obi Cubana

Billionaire industrialist Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, was also drawn into the fight between Verydarkman and Iyabo Ojo.

The businessman attempted to weigh in on the dispute between the activist and the actress. Obi Cubana condemned the blogs for allowing Verydarkman to disrespect his elders.

He asked them to stop. However, his Instagram story post irritated the activist, who immediately threw him to the gallows. Verydarkman argued that the nightlife king had done nothing substantial for Nigerian youths but throw money around for online approval.

VeryDarkMan drags Bobrisky over N4m debt

VeryDarkman has been an arch-enemy of the popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, for a long time. Recently, this year, he called the controversial act for an overdue bill of N4m owed to an unknown creditor.

According to VDM, the person allegedly transferred money to Bobrisky while he was in prison, but the crossdresser has flatly refused to pay back, even after pleading for time.

He leaked an audio recording that claimed to be of Bobrisky, alleging that he bribed Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) personnel.

Bobrisky rejected the claims, and the EFCC summoned both him and VeryDarkMan for questioning. Bobrisky has also threatened to sue Verydarkman for N1 billion.

Verydarkman hunts down Ashmusy

Influencer Amarchi Amusi, also known as Ashmusy, got into a heated argument with Verydarkman.

The activist attacked Ashmusy on social media for scamming a man and demanded that she never rest until she refunded the N1 million she received from him.

Verydarkman bragged after Ashmusy refunded the money that he would continue to insult scammers until they all quit their evil deeds.

Verydarkman taunts Blessing CEO

Self-proclaimed relationship guru Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, is another celebrity who has clashed with Verydarkman.

The two had a public feud, even exchanging threats. When Verydarkman was confronted about a debt by a tattoo artist, he mocked Blessing CEO.

In retaliation, he released a song that ridiculed the relationship expert and even mocked her for undergoing BBL surgery. Blessing CEO got her revenge when he was later imprisoned.

Verydarkman targets Tonto Dikeh's political career

Verydarkman and Nollywood actress turned politician Tonto Dikkeh have been loggerheads since the incident of late singer Mohad's legal case.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dikeh filed a petition against the activist at the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja, which led to the police inviting him.

Days after trending online for his invitation to FCID, Verydarkman is back on social media with a new target: Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh.

VDM vowed to target any skincare brand that the actress represents as an ambassador.

In a viral video, the social media activist labelled Dikeh dumb for promoting things that could damage Nigerians. VDM also stated in the video that he would do everything humanly necessary to prevent Tonto Dikeh from ever attaining a political post in Nigeria.

Tonto Dikeh brags after fighting car dealer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many hours after the video of Tonto Dikeh fighting a car dealer gained momentum online and drawn heated reactions from Nigerians, the actress took to her Instagram page to brag about her actions.

In the post, the movie star shared a lovely photo of her face and accompanied it with a caption explaining that she is a woman who doesn’t take nonsense and also doesn’t care about people’s opinions.

In a subsequent post, Tonto Dikeh continued to brag. According to her, she is fearless and doesn't talk too much.

