Paying deaf ears to their critics, some Nigerian pastors have gone out of their way to put smiles on the faces of their congregants and people in need

Due to the magnitude of these pastors' unexpected kind deeds, they immediately grab headlines and become hot topics across social media platforms

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights the kindhearted acts of three Nigerian pastors which blew up on the internet

American writer and humorist Mark Twain once said, "Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear, and the blind can see," and some Nigerian pastors have stood out for being kind on a large scale.

These clerics have splashed huge cash and carried out deeds that have brought joy, impacted the needy, and cushioned the harsh effect of Nigeria's economic situation on people within their reach.

1. Pastor Jerry Eze

Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, the convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), grabbed major headlines sometime in August for his unprecedented philanthropic deed.

The founder and lead pastor of Streams of Joy International built 18 houses for widows across Nigeria.

In an emotional video, the widows were overwhelmed with emotions as they appreciated the cleric.

Through his foundation, Pastor Jerry had also given a grant of over N100 million to assist small business owners across the country.

2. Pastor Bolaji Idowu

To assist low-income earners with their transportation needs, Nigerian cleric Pastor Bolaji Idowu commenced an initiative in September called "Free Bus to Work."

The lead pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre announced the initiative on X and listed the pickup routes and times for those interested.

He further expanded the initiative to aid more workers by adding new routes.

3. Pastor David Ogbueli

The President of Dominion City Church Global & Golden Heart Foundation, Pastor David Ogbueli, got people talking on social media for giving monetary gifts of N10 million to his church members.

During a service, Pastor David had wanted to give N100,000 to just 10 people each, but the number of congregants who came out exceeded that number.

This made the cleric increase it to 100, eventually giving N100k each to 100 people. His surprising cash giveaway was caught on camera and trended online. People commended him.

Uyo pastor distributes foodstuffs to members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Uyo pastor had distributed bags of rice and yams to members after church service.

Niger Delta Insider reported that the pastor had also shared foodstuffs to students the previous Sunday.

The Facebook blog added that the gesture aimed to reduce the burden of food insecurity and economic hardship people faced. Church members received the foodstuffs with joy on their faces.

