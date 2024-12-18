TikTok sensation Hamzat Adelaja was invited to attend the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Marrakesh, Morocco

Despite the invitation, Peller was noticeably absent from the award ceremony, sparking various reactions and conversations on social media

Reports claim that Peller turned down the invitation because of his unavailability and the request denied by CAF

Reports that Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, was invited by the CAF to its awards ceremony have surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman won the CAF Player of the Year award during the ceremony held on Monday, December 16, 2024, in Marrakesh, Morocco.

In a viral invitation reportedly sent to Peller by the CAF, it was stated that the presence of the Tiktok star would add more value to the event.

The invitation read:

Dear Hamzat Adelaja,

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe and FRMF President Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa are delighted to invite you to the CAF Awards 2024 held in Marrakech (Morocco) on Monday, December 16, 2024. This special event will recognise the outstanding achievements of African footballers, coaches, teams, and clubs over the past year. Your presence at this prestigious occasion would add immense value as we celebrate the remarkable individuals and teams who shaped African football in 2024.

The CAF added that it will provide additional details regarding logistics and accommodation.

Meanwhile, on D-day, Peller was not sighted at the award ceremony venue, which led to various opinions and conversations on social media platforms.

See the post here:

It was reported that the content creator turned down the invitation because the organisers did not grant his request to be present with his management. A video of Peller, who was said to be in the United Kingdom a day before the ceremony, has gone viral.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Peller’s invitation

Social media users have reacted to the invitation sent to Peller by CAF and his absence at the ceremony.

See their comments below:

@oluwa__dami_lola____

Give this boy little accolades naw😢 does grace work without meeting hardwork. Some of you really need to know the meaning of STREAMER

@silvaboymusic

Since that very day Olamide baddo joined this boy live stream, I knew this is Grace speaking for him.

@opedbaba

But he didn't go because of UK.

@official3star01

But we did not see him on the awards day.

@official_frabjous_empire

When grace speaks protocols are broken.

@johnjoy295

This guy don go far. I'm happy for him.

@freekeydee

Be like Peller no see the invite quick.

@hardamz___

CAF as a whole, better players are out there who deserve the invitation not who’s never dream of football

Peller fixes wedding date with Jarvis

Legit.ng earlier reported that the pre-wedding photos between Peller and his lover Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, also known as Jarvis, would reportedly be shared in January 2025.

Peller also announced that his wedding ceremony would take place in February 2025.

The Tiktoker stated that the wedding would be elaborate, with top Nigerian celebrities, including Wizkid, Davido, Lil Kesh, and others, in attendance.

