Nigerian health practitioner Aproko Doctor has weighed in on the viral tragedy involving Oriyomi Hamzat

A picture of the media personality lying helplessly in the hospital went viral after the tragedy that happened at a kids' funfair party he promoted

Aproko Doctor, frustrated by the situation, asked questions about Hamzat's well-being inorder to face his trouble

Nigerian health practitioner Chinonso Egemba, aka Aproko Doctor, has raged at the viral hospital picture of Oriyomi Hamzat.

Legit.ng reported that Oriyomi Hamzat, the chairman of Agidigbo FM, a radio station based in Ibadan that advertised the children's funfair that turned tragedy, has been admitted to an unidentified hospital in the capital of Oyo state, Ibadan.

Reports circulating on Thursday, December 19, state that Hamzat has been unconscious since Wednesday, December 18, and is presently being treated at a nearby institution.

Aproko Doctor reacted to Oriyomi Hamzat in hospital. Credit: @aproko_doctor

According to a source who asked to remain anonymous, his illness was brought on by shock from the terrible event at the funfair that killed over 35 people—mostly children—and injured numerous others.

The source went on to say that Hamzat's current comatose state resulted from his incapacity to handle the shock of the catastrophe.

Since then, a picture of the media host has gone viral, showing him in a critical state lying on a hospital bed.

Aproko Doctor reacted to the trending picture and demanded that he got up to answer questions about the funfair.

"Please stand up and answer the questions. We're done with all these theatrics. But first, put on the oxygen tank; let's know you're serious. Children died!"

See his post below:

Aproko Doctor spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@hk7_538:

"Why are people coming for this man tho? No one was forced to leave their house for the free food. Hold the leaders responsible for the hardship and leave someone whose good intentions was miscalculated."

@hk7_538:

"Watch the video, he obviously organized moderators but the turn up was unprecedented."

@Seyisembah:

You no get any sense for that your head way be like cashew ..so he shouldn’t be held accountable. Na government organize event ?"

@realshinny:

"I blame the parents for this. This is how good initiatives get discouraged. This is not this first time Oriyomi has been organizing this same event. I just want to believe he did not expect this amount of turnout, but from the reports I am getting it’s the adults there that acted irresponsible."

@Djdrumbaets:

"Your family no dey there so I expect this from you it's normal, you invited 5k people and you think they won't be more than that? And again the crowd is not as a result of poverty, people are just greedy most ladies lied to their husbands at home just to take the children there."

@IconAmbition:

"Some people go dey act like say dem never chop before pushing others, trying to collect more than one, they should stop blaming the man truly."

Ibadan tragedy: Tinubu demands probe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu called for a thorough investigation into the stampede at an Ibadan funfair that claimed the lives of 35 minors.

Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of Ife, and several others have been arrested by the Oyo state police after a tragic stampede at a children’s funfair in Ibadan.

President Tinubu, in a statement on Thursday, expressed sorrow over the deadly stampede, called for urgent reforms to prevent similar tragedies and demanded justice for the victims.

