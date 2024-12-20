Verydarkman has reacted to the three-year prison sentence handed to Paul Pogba's elder brother Mathias

In a viral video, the social media critic also advised Nigerians who were breadwinners of their families

VDM's advice, as well as his reaction to Pogba's brother's action, has left people talking, as many supported his opinions

The news of Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias, being handed a three-year jail term following the role an attempt to blackmail the former Manchester United footballer has continued to generate reaction, with Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, sharing his opinion.

Recall that Mathias was arrested and charged in connection with an £11 million extortion plot against Pogba in 2022.

VDM sends message to Nigerians who are the breadwinners of their family. Credit: verydarkblackman/paulpogba

Source: Instagram

However, Mathias was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday, with two years suspended.

VDM reacts to Pogba's brother's sentence

VDM, in a video, while analysing the case, called on Nigerians who are the breadwinners of their families to be careful.

While the critic discouraged people from feeling entitled to their siblings' wealth, he urged those who are breadwinners of their families to try to set up those relying on them to avoid a case similar to that of Pogba and his brother.

Watch VDM's video below:

Netizens react to VDM's video

Read some of the comments below:

daniel_sadio27:

"My own brother tore my own passport when I got Austria visa in 2022."

greenspacelagos:

"Cain kill Abel @theverydarkman e no fit shock us again."

rude_gurl2:

"Love of money nor kwn blood but I will never do to the point of hurting my family member."

officialtriple_f:

"Show ur circle love to avoid this."

viktornjoku:

"People saying “Paul Pogba stingy na why”, are still part of the problem! So are you saying anyone who is Stingy deserves to be kidnapped??!!! Which kind thinking still be that? If person stingy, free am! Go look for your own. One day he may need you too for something else."

What VDM said about Speed Darlington

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to Speed Darlington's stay in police custody for defaming Burna Boy.

The critic blamed Speed Darlington for speaking ill of Burna Boy.

He also tackled Burna Boy for taking Akpi's arrest too far, considering that he sings against oppression.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng