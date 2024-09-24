VeryDarkMan, in a new episode of drama, has called out Bobrisky over unpaid debt

In a video that has gone viral, VDM shared receipts, including a WhatsApp chat of a man who loaned Bobrisky N4 million

Bobrisky's response to the man, while seemingly refusing to pay up, has sparked reactions online

Controversial critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, in a new video released on Tuesday, September 24, called out popular crossdresser Idris Odunewu, aka Bobrisky, over N4 million unpaid debt.

VDM, who stated that he was not witch-hunting Bobrisky because of their past feud, recalled how a victim contacted him to get his money from Bobrisky.

VDM shares conversation between Bobrisky and a man who borrowed crossdresser N4 million. Credit: @verydarkblackman @bobrisky222

The online critic in the video shared a screenshot of a credit alert of the N4 million paid into Bobrisky's bank account and a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat between the crossdresser and the man who loaned him the money.

An extract from a WhatsApp chat showed that Bobrisky borrowed the money during his case with the EFCC in June and kept the man on hold until September.

The crossdresser who promised to pay back the loan, however, resorted to what looked like blackmail, recounting how the man kissed him.

Bobrisky also told the man to do his worst by calling him out on social media.

Captioning the video, VDM sent a message to Bobrisky and those close to him, urging them to advise him to pay the loan.

VDM wrote:

"I know Bob rizky will act st?bborn after he sees the post,he go wan show say he no get zh@me…well my advice is that he does the needful and to his friends just advise him."

Watch VDM video as he calls out Bobrisky over unpaid debt:

Netizens react as VDM calls out Bobrisky

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

cuppydatman:

"Bob is too big to be owing 4M stop being pained of people’s success VDM rest."

QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"Bob does not want to pay. What brought about ki$$ing? Pay the faacking money. Whatever you do in this life, see ehn, avoid shameless people. Run away from them."

localwerey:

"Bobrisky wey just comot from kirikiri shim don carry 2 million gbese?"

Toxyberry1:

"As BoB taste prison Bob fit do the needful and this gist no go sweet again."

What VDM said about hunger protest

In other news, Verydarkman cried out over the ongoing protest in various states in the country.

The critic spoke on the videos of Nigerians burning the national flag and flying a new multicoloured flag.

Addressing the country's president on what might be hidden in plain sight, VDM advised Nigerian youths on the way forward.

