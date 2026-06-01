Atletico Madrid have requested that Ademola Lookman be left out of Nigeria's friendlies against Portugal and Poland

Eric Chelle confirmed the Super Eagles will travel with only 18 players due to multiple availability issues

The development comes months after Atletico publicly criticised Nigeria's handling of Lookman's workload

Nigeria's preparations for two high-profile international friendlies against Portugal and Poland have suffered a significant setback after Atletico Madrid requested that Ademola Lookman be excluded from the squad.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle confirmed the development while addressing the media ahead of the fixtures, revealing that the Spanish club had intervened over concerns about the forward's physical condition following a demanding campaign.

Bernardo Silva in action against Ademola Lookman during the international friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria in 2022. Photo by Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

The absence of the former African Footballer of the Year leaves Nigeria without one of its most influential attacking players as the three-time African champions prepare to face two of Europe's strongest national teams.

Lookman was expected to play a key role for the Super Eagles after enjoying another productive season in Europe, but Atletico have decided that the winger requires rest rather than additional international minutes.

Chelle confirms Lookman absence

Speaking after the Unity Cup triumph in London, Chelle admitted he was facing several selection headaches, including visa complications affecting some players and the withdrawal of others.

The Franco-Malian tactician specifically highlighted Lookman's situation and disclosed that Atletico Madrid had asked Nigeria to leave the player out.

"So now we have two games, Poland and Portugal, and I have a lot of problems because some players don't have visa forms," Chelle said.

"Tijani, Yusuf, the most important, we will miss two players."

"And Lookman is very tired and Atletico has asked us to leave him out, so we will travel with 18 players and we will see what happens after in Poland and Portugal."

"We are definitely going to make a fight, to make a war."

"If we win, we win. If we lose, we lose. But if we lose, they have to work on us. They have to beat us to win these two games."

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The Super Eagles coach also acknowledged the difficulty of the challenge awaiting his side.

"Poland, this is a good team. Portugal is maybe the best team in the world."

"So, this is a great challenge for us and for sure I want to go to their own country to beat them."

Atletico's concerns over Lookman's workload

The latest development does not appear to have come out of nowhere.

Back in March, Atletico Madrid reportedly criticised the management of several of their players during the international break, with Lookman among the names specifically mentioned.

According to reports from AS, the La Liga giants were unhappy with what they viewed as excessive usage of key players in non-competitive fixtures.

Ademola Lookman and teammates celebrates a goal during the Copa del Rey final match. Photo by Jose Contreras

Source: Getty Images

The club reportedly stressed that player welfare should remain a priority and warned national federations against overburdening footballers who already face demanding club schedules throughout the season.

AS reported that Atletico were particularly concerned after Lookman accumulated 180 minutes during Nigeria's friendlies against Iran and Jordan in Turkey.

The Nigerian attacker completed the full match in a 2-1 victory over Iran before again playing the entire encounter in a 2-2 draw against Jordan.

Atletico reportedly viewed the workload as unnecessary, especially considering both matches were friendlies.

The club argued that greater squad rotation should be adopted in similar situations to protect players from fatigue and potential injuries.

That stance appears to have influenced their latest request ahead of the Portugal and Poland encounters.

Future uncertainty at Atletico Madrid

Lookman's absence from international duty comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding his future in Spain.

Despite arriving from Atalanta in one of the biggest transfers of the winter window, reports in Spain and Turkey suggest Atletico Madrid could be willing to cash in on the Nigerian this summer.

The 28-year-old signed a long-term contract running until 2030 after joining Diego Simeone's side in a deal reportedly worth around €35 million plus add-ons.

While he contributed important goals across La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey, reports claim there are concerns about how comfortably he fits into Simeone's tactical system.

Atletico are reportedly prepared to listen to offers in the region of €60 million as part of a wider squad restructuring project.

The situation has already attracted attention from several clubs across Europe, particularly in the Premier League.

Arsenal have repeatedly been linked with the Nigerian international, while other English clubs are also believed to be monitoring developments closely.

Should Atletico decide to proceed with a sale, Lookman could become one of the most sought-after forwards on the market during the summer transfer window.

Nigeria eye improved FIFA rankings

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelle views the upcoming friendlies as an important opportunity to improve Nigeria's standing in the FIFA rankings ahead of future competitive assignments.

The Super Eagles boss explained that while the Unity Cup was largely used to assess fringe players and newcomers, the matches against Portugal and Poland are expected to feature stronger opposition and provide valuable ranking points for Nigeria's long-term objectives.

Source: Legit.ng