Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared another post online in reaction to the drama trailing her

The movie star recently made headlines after videos trended of her beating up a car dealer she allegedly owed N2 million

In a new development, Tonto posted a new photo of herself and claimed she was a woman who could care less about people’s opinions

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh is once again in the news after she trended for physically attacking a car dealer she allegedly owed N2 million.

Recall that controversial online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, shared videos of the movie star fighting with a car dealer in his office despite owing him N2 million for an N86 million vehicle.

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh brags about fighting car dealer.

Many hours after the video had gained momentum online and drawn heated reactions from Nigerians, Tonto took to her Instagram page to brag about her actions.

In the post, the movie star shared a lovely photo of her face and accompanied it with a caption explaining that she is a woman who doesn’t take nonsense and also doesn’t care about people’s opinions.

She wrote:

“The face of a woman who loves herself enough not to give 2flying fuvks..MY MOTTO:- YOU FUVK AROUND AND YOU FIND OUT. THE END🥰”

In a subsequent post, Tonto Dikeh continued to brag. According to her, she is fearless and doesn't talk too much.

In her words:

"OBA is a name and a TITLE ☺️..Interpret as you may, We no Dey talk to much. #Teamwefearless"

Nigerians react as Tonto brags

Tonto’s new post about the car drama made the rounds online and raised interesting comments from Nigerians. While some of them praised the actress, others condemned her. Read what they had to say below:

Yenukumee:

“Na debtors dey get audacity pass. President general of debtors don drop today’s quote.”

mayowa2806:

“Tonto cut your coat according to your size.”

special__joh:

“You see those her friend chanting for her, na such friends go really put am for trouble. Just imagine sey that guy punch her, can she withstand it?? Maybe na comma she go dey and those friends go run. Now she dey run mouth.”

Prettypipi:

“Why u off comment section?? If u no dey fear. Onigbese.”

Uzotima:

“Rottweiler.”

Menadoras:

“It's not today that she is shameless.”

Ndubass:

“Eff around and you find out, as if no be you start the effrey.”

seunmooo:

“Always giving excuses for bad behavior mitheeew.”

ghertiee:

“People confuse barbarism for strength.”

arcjenniffer:

“She is not a lady and she is classless period. Being classy goes behind dressing well.”

gazzabunny:

“Woman that has to do hire purchase to flex.”

Iamslowdog:

“Hope say u don pay the money u Dey owe oh. 😂”

jarvis_olamide:

“See who una want to make Deputy Governor ooo.”

Tonto Dikeh defends Tinubu

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh was one of the celebrities to speak about the trending End Bad Governance protest on social media.

On the designated day for the inception of the protest, August 1, 2024, the movie star and APC politician took to her official Instagram page to share a photo showing statistics of things that had improved in the country since Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the president.

Speaking further, the Nollywood actress added that once Nigerians do not like a person, they will always deny glaring truths.

Source: Legit.ng