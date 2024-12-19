Last night was one filled with fun moments and mixed emotions as Pasuma Wonder, as he is fondly called, celebrated 40 years on stage

Fun videos from the occasion have been making the rounds on social media, and some top celebrities were spotted

One of the videos saw Fuji Maestro K1 De Ultimate say words of prayers for Pasuma as he bowed his head

Wasiu Alabi Ajibola Odetola, widely known as Pasuma Wonder, celebrated his 40th year on stage on December 18, 2024.

The grand event was graced by Nigerian celebrities like Fuji Maestro K1 De Ultimate, movie star Faithia Balogun and other notable figures who went to celebrate the pivotal moment.

In one of the videos making the rounds on social media, K1 was spotted singing praises and prayers to Pasuma, who bowed his head as a sign of respect for his senior colleague and mentor.

The moment moved social media users to the edge of emotions, and they shared their love for the veteran Fuji musician.

Pasuma is a singer and movie actor, among many other things. The 57-year-old delved into the entertainment industry in 1984, inspired by his role model, K1 De Ultimate.

Fans celebrates Pasuma

Pasuma recalls quitting football for music

Legit.ng previously reported that Pasuma, in an interview, spoke about ditching football to pursue a career as a musician.

The Fuji veteran would have become a former Super Eagles star if he had been selected to play in the 1985 FIFA U-16 World Championship held in China.

Pasuma's desire to be a footballer stunned netizens and many of his fans who were unaware of his former profession.

