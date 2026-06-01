Nigerian billionaire businessman Keji Giwa trended over controversial remarks about politics

Speaking in a video that has since gone viral, Giwa defended his support for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

He pointed out how politics plays a crucial role in the success of businesses operating in the country

Nigerian billionaire businessman Keji Giwa stirred debate online after openly defending his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Giwa, a prominent real estate mogul, argued that politics is inseparable from business success in Nigeria.

Billionaire Keji Giwa explains his reasons for standing with Tinubu Credit: @kejigiwa, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

He insisted that entrepreneurs who ignore the influence of politics are bound to fail.

In his words: “Anybody doing business in Nigeria, who does not think that politics is part and parcel of their success in doing business in Nigeria, has no business doing business in Nigeria. A lot of people are angry that, oh, he is supporting Tinubu, he is a traitor, what do you want me to do?”

Giwa explained that his decision is rooted in pragmatism, stressing that political leaders hold the power to make or break businesses.

He questioned critics who expect him to oppose Tinubu, asking if they would be willing to shoulder the financial burden of his family should his business collapse.

Giwa added: “Whether Nigeria gets better or not, I am perfectly okay; in fact, I am banking on it not getting better.”

His remarks, which included controversial statements about religion and morality, further fueled reactions online. Giwa admitted he has accepted the possibility of “going to hell” for some of his actions, and revealed a strict company policy: any employee who says “God will provide” faces instant dismissal.

The video has sparked heated conversations across social media, with many Nigerians divided over Giwa’s unapologetic stance on politics, business, and governance.

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to Keji Giwa's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

huge9593 said:

"Let me guess, he's into kidnapping business or supplying gun to bandits."

iamjasper_jay

"May the bandit visit your family, amen."

bobby.ekpe said:

"Funfact: this is exactly how most of our elites think."

justt.kemzy

"Keji Giwa, you will ask God for bread, and he will give you rock."

caesar_we_know said:

"The beauty is that he knows that supporting Tinubu means he does not want a better Nigeria. According to him, I do not want Nigeria to be better, hence his support for Tinubu."

jojostouch said:

"I’ve typed and deleted and typed and deleted, so I will just not type."

princessccynthia said:

"2 Timothy 3:1-5, which warns that in the "last days," people will become "lovers of themselves" rather than lovers of others or of God. It’s a reflection on the rise of self-centeredness and individualism."

destinyofnations said:

"I like him. He's a very honest man. You can't deny that fact."

Keji Giwa’s endorsement of Tinubu sparks debate. Credit: @bolaahmedtinubu

Source: Twitter

APC speaks on why Fubara withdrew from primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the APC national chairman stated that Governor Siminalayi Fubara's withdrawal from the party's primary was a personal decision, ensuring due process was followed.

However, Nigerians expressed mixed reactions, comparing Fubara's situation to other political figures and criticising his strategy.

The comments showed frustration over political loyalty and the impact of godfatherism in Nigeria's governance landscape.

Source: Legit.ng