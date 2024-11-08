Nigerian socialite May Edochie’s fanbase has finally fired back at Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo

The movie star accused May’s fans of mocking her after her shop was broken into and robbed, and she called them names

In a new development, May’s fans issued a public statement where they reacted to Uche Ogbodo’s words for them

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo has received a response from socialite May Edochie’s fans, aka May Nation.

It all started after Uche Ogbodo’s shop in Lagos got robbed, and the movie star accused May’s fans of laughing at her predicament.

She called them toxic and noted that Yul Edochie’s ex-wife did nothing to stop the negativity, so she blocked her.

May Edochie's fans kick as Uche Ogbodo slams them. Photos: @mayyuledochie, @ucheogbodo

May Edochie’s fans reply Uche Ogbodo

After Uche Ogbodo’s online rant, May Edochie’s fans used one of their official pages to issue a public statement.

The group tackled the Nollywood actress for calling them lunatics and toxic. According to them, the actress should have responded to the individuals who dropped negative comments on her page directly instead of generalising that all May Nation are like that.

They went on to ask if Davido and Wizkid get dragged and forced to make a statement over online comments from their fans. They stated that May Edochie has no control over what her fans choose to say, and it would be strange to expect her to issue a statement every time a fan says something negative.

See May Nation’s posts below:

Reactions as May Edochie’s fans reply Uche Ogbodo

The drama between May Edochie’s fans and Uche Ogbodo had netizens dropping hot takes. Read their comments below:

The_ebony_gurl:

“Be like una de alright for this hardship cos wetin be diswan?”

Iam_nasacharity:

“Maynation to the world 🌎.”

Chom_zyy:

“Uche don buy market 😂.”

Barecy8:

“Which be MayNation again??? Una mumu for this country shaaa.”

Tonia.gram_:

“But wait o. Even if May cautions her fans, what makes Uche think that the fans will stop? 😂”

Solomon_joy84:

“Uche is so insensitive....she is bittered woman.”

judy_obasiyul_autism:

“She's looking for who to pour her frustrations on. As she didn't gather enough sympathy she decided to dumb her shame and frustration on Maynation. Let's see how far she can keep up.”

queenbkoivogui:

“Karma came too soon so she wants to involve Maynation to trend to restore her business back 😂.”

Iysha_kanu:

“She’s looking for attention and you know Queen May is the only person that you’ll call on this media, that will give the attention she’s craving for. She look so unkept🤮.”

her_royal_majesty_big_baby:

“To think May minds her business and doesn't even say a word to anyone ,yet she says May enjoys the bullying ..when May and her kids are been bullied ,where did yul defend her or tell his fans to stop insulting May ..how people cry wolf to something they do to others when it happens to them ....people can't just take what they dish.”

shellababs:

“It's obvious that most of this actresses are envious of queen may having endorsement upon endorsement and engagement on her page... She will cry me a river but no evidence.”

Classic_ulo:

“It is still hard for them to believe that Maynation is a force, they learn in a hard way, very insensitive human being.”

May Edochie wows fans

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the producer of the movie May Edochie featured in has released a teaser and fans can't keep calm about it.

They praised May for her outstanding acting prowess, with many wondering why she hadn't fully explored that side of herself for the sake of her marriage.

Peeps promised to watch the film as they shared their hot takes about May's marriage to Yul Edochie.

