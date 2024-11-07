Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo went online to call out May Edochie and her fans for being toxic

The actress, who cried out over her shop robbery recently, went online to reveal why she blocked May Edochie

In a lengthy Instagram story post, Uche detailed what transpired and why she called them toxic

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo went online to rant bitterly about what she has endured at the hands of May Edochie's fans.

It is unclear what transpired, but Uche called out May Edochie's fans online for exercising toxic energy towards her.

Uche Ogbodo slams May Edochie's fans. Credit: @mayyuledochie, @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche talks about toxicity

The mother-of-three revealed that she blocked May Edochie because of how her fans behaved towards her. She also noted that May never cautioned them, as she seems also to enjoy the toxicity.

The movie actress noted that the reason for the hate remains that she failed to drag Judy Austin like everyone else, and that does not mean that he supports what she did.

Uche wrote:

"I Blocked May because you Lots won't let me Like her pictures in peace. And she seems to enjoy the Toxicity! So that pissed me off ! As she can not tell you to stop insulting and trolling an innocent person, what's the need to continue to follow."

"I beat my Own drums! And I'm not gonna come out publicly to Dehumanize Yul Edochie or make Caricature of Judy before you know i don't Support them! This is my Life and my Page, if you hate me that Much, kindly Unfollow! Thanks."

See the post below:

How fans reacted to Uche Ogbodo's rant

Read some comments below:

@highly_favored_katy:

"I trust May , not to address you anty ::::you must always find a way to drag her into your nonsense."

@the_v.isionary:

"Since she’s been posting about her stolen goods no blog reposted, so she decided to use May’s name to trend."

@pretty_mrs_coco:

"The fact that May will not talk one word is what is sweet me."

@onyeekereeke:

"Leave May out of your sorrow madam! She’s not the one that sent them robbers.. cry your cry in peace!"

@kanoel_fabrics:

"You blocked someone bcos people drag you for liking their posts, How does that work?"

@milaonthegram2022:

"Well they stole your goods like Judy stole a man and she still dey hang with Judy so make we dey hang with the people that stole her goods."

@swee_choco_:

"Kaiiii, delulu!!!! I would never explain this much to people I don’t know."

@faizehi:

"You wish you had her grace. She won't still answer you."

May Edochie wows fans

Meanwhile, the producer of the movie May Edochie featured in has released a teaser and fans can't keep calm about it.

They praised May for her outstanding acting prowess, with many wondering why she hadn't fully explored that side of herself for the sake of her marriage.

Peeps promised to watch the film as they shared their hot takes about May's marriage to Yul Edochie.

