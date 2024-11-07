Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has continued to blast his older brother, Linc, and veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo

In a new post, the controversial star referred to KOK as a stupid man who should talk about his marriage first

Yul’s heated post directed at Linc and KOK went viral and raised a series of comments from social media users

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie once again blasted his brother, Linc Edochie, and veteran actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, aka Kanayo O. Kanayo.

Just recently, KOK had Yul’s brother, Linc, on his podcast and asked him about Yul’s second marriage to Judy Austin and his reply got on Yul’s nerves.

After blasting Linc and KOK online, Yul shared another update on his page, in which he slammed Kanayo O. Kanayo for not discussing his own family.

Fans react as Yul Edochie calls KOK stupid in message to his brother. Photos: @yuledochie, @lincedochie, @kanayo.o.kanayo

According to Judy’s husband, people should never castigate their family publicly because it’s a sign of weakness. Yul gave the example of Davido’s relationship with his uncle, Ademola Adeleke. He said that they probably treat their issues indoors.

The movie star also had heated words for KOK and called him a stupid person in his note to Linc. He wrote:

“The stupid person that sat you down to discuss your family, tell him to discuss his own family first.”

See Yul’s post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie berates Linc, KOK

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to Yul Edochie’s post. Read them below:

the_main_man001:

"You're not here to impress anyone" but you and Judy is always dancing to impress us. Imagine fighting your brother because he quoted your father 😂😂.”

Dmagic_fingers:

“This is why Queen May made the decision that will help her stay alive and ever since you have been crying uncontrollably. Lmao! In your next life, you’ll not hurt a good woman who stayed by you when you are a no body.😂😂😂 just enjoy your Jezebel in peace😹.”

Veraiyaji:

“You forgot that you were begging to still stay with her, but she said No and stood by her words. Proud polygamist, with somebody's wife😂.”

christychi61:

“Why u no call May for inside house tell her say u nd Judy don born rather u come tell the whole world first before ur family kw kettle calling pot black.”

Maxico4real:

“Na still you carry ur family matter dey put online , why didn’t you keep ur new wife out from social media, people for don forget say you marry new wife self but No , you want to prove to the world that you did the right thing or you’re happy with what you did. N0nesense m@n.”

Patienceaudrey:

“Losing a battle you started doesn't make you a victim.”

Beautifullly_b:

“Yul, by the time Judy is done dealing with you, even your shadows go don leave you run.”

happpys_world:

“How many times have u castigated May in public? Did she reply u? Oga practice what u preach.”

Yul Edochie reacts as fans praise May over Doha conference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported about Yul Edochie's reaction to May getting praised by Nigerians over her Doha conference.

As songs of praise for May rang high, Yul Edochie finally took to his official Instagram page with a post dedicated to his second wife, Judy. The movie star thanked God for Judy in his caption.

