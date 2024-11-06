Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently made headlines over her response to a fan who asked about her dogs

The music star had shared a photo of herself with one of her pets, and a netizen asked about the whereabouts of the second dog

Cuppy’s response to the curious fans had social media users saying she should have been a comedian

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Ifeoluwa, aka DJ Cuppy, had netizens laughing with her reply to a curious fan.

Just recently, DJ Cuppy posted a photo of herself with one of her dogs, Funfun, accompanied by a caption explaining that she was back in London and felt happy to have her ‘son’ by her side.

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy's response to curious fan. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Am finally back in London Couldn’t be happier to spend this cozy autumn with my son FünFün by my side; how the young grow chai!”

See the tweet below:

However, several netizens were quick to note that her second dog, Dudu, was not present, and they asked about his whereabouts.

In response to one of the curious fans, DJ Cuppy said her other dog, Dudu, was behind the camera because he took the photo. See their exchange below:

Reactions as DJ Cuppy replies fan who asked of her dog

DJ Cuppy’s exchange with the curious fan went viral online and many netizens were amused by it. Read some of their comments below:

Ussymay4:

“This girl should have been a comedienne 😂.”

adamazi_o:

“Dj Cuppy and Veekee James are definitely winning best clap back for 2024 😂.”

kandi_hills:

“Serves her right 😄😄😄😄.”

tosynoh:

“I like this😅🤣...Silly question deserves silly answer😜.”

Justlivinosa:

“Rich people no get wahala 😂.”

Iam_dahvee:

“Am? Anything you say my lady…I no get money to de correct rich person.”

Meeday_minaj:

“Florence don ment finally 😂.”

Mrsbuchiii:

“If I say it’s “I’m” they’ll say I’m broke. It’s Am my darling. It’s Am. Udo.”

Everywomansecret:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 dudu Don dey snap?.”

Source: Legit.ng