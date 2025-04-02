Nigerian actress Annie Idibia is back to grooving and enjoying her life after her crashed marriage with 2baba

Just recently, Annie Idibia went clubbing with billionaire’s wife Regina Daniels and their fun videos were posted online

Several social media users reacted after spotting videos of Annie and Regina dancing at the nightclub

Nollywood actresses Annie Macaulay-Idibia and Regina Daniels recently went clubbing to the joy of Nigerians.

Recall that after staying away from the public for some months following her crashed marriage with singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba, Annie finally returned online.

The movie star who was married to 2baba for many years and had her reputation closely tied to him finally seemed to shrug it all off and enjoy life as a single woman.

Nigerians react to fun videos of Annie Idibia clubbing with Regina Daniels. Photos: @regina.daniels

Regina Daniels took to her Snapchat and Instagram stories to share videos of herself and Annie Idibia stepping out to the club.

In the clip, Regina rocked a cute red corset top with bright red lipstick and gold jewelry. Annie Idibia, on the other hand, accentuated her brown skin with her blue corset top and jean trousers paired with a pink Birkin bag.

More videos showed Annie Idibia and Regina Daniels dancing happily and having fun at a nightclub. See the clips below:

Reactions as Annie Idibia and Regina Daniels go clubbing

The videos of Annie Idibia having a great time at the club with Regina Daniels warmed the hearts of many Nigerians. Several of them encouraged 2baba’s ex-wife to be happy without him in her life. Others also praised Regina Daniels for always being there for women going through hard times:

Glory__chuks said:

“Regina best in women support 😂🙌❤️.”

Ms_ubani wrote:

“She’s happy. Online in-laws are happy.”

Ngpat55 said:

“Annie, we are rooting for you. Stay clean for us❤️.”

T.h.e.adun wrote:

“So Annie is this beautiful 😩 Annie this light never ever allow us to shine less again pls. Na this smile, healthy looking and happiness I pray for u always oo.”

Everthingflys said:

“This is the kinda vibe she really needs let's be sincere ❤️.”

Blaack__diamondd wrote:

“Regina is such a girl’s girl😍.”

Majorhbae said:

“❤️❤️❤️Regina is very supportive woman 😍love that.”

Chichi1beke wrote:

“Sometimes letting go of unhealthy relationships is the key to rediscovering your glow. Just look at her now! 😍”

Realbaddest_ said:

“She looks beautiful 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 he thought he could break her!”

Sucreglow_skincare wrote:

“Annie entered her baddie era. Love it for her.”

Strangerswall said:

“She looks so beautiful and fresh. That marriage must have been emotionally draining for her. The best is yet to come for her.”

Zoee_green said:

“Annie deserves to be happy 🥰 Go go go Girllll.”

Annie Idibia reacts to rumours about her health

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Idibia shared a comeback video where she reacted to the rumours about her health.

Since the news of Annie and 2baba’s separation went viral, several rumours made the rounds of the Nollywood actress battling ill-health, primarily due to an alleged substance addiction. It was claimed that Annie was in rehab and was close to losing her leg because it was going to be amputated, among other bogus claims.

In a new development, the mother of two took to her Instagram page to share a new video, which shut down claims of her leg being amputated and of her being in a critical condition in rehab.

