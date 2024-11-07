Uche Ogbodo has continued to call out May Edochie's fans over their attitude toward her on social media

The actress had been on a calling out spree for hours in some posts directed at May and her fans

She called them some unprintable names and boldly dared them not to try her at all

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, is still not satisfied with the way she has been dragging May Edochie and her fans.

The mother of three who lost millions to robbers resumed calling them out in a series of post on her Insta story.

According to her, May's fans are covens of witches in disguise. She added that they bullied her out of May's page, but she was not weak to fight back.

She accused them of drinking blood and added that the online battle has been on for three years.

Ogbodo warns May's fans

In her post, she warned that May's fans cannot dictate her life for her, as she can make decision by herself.

The businesswoman further added that she was not ready to dehumanise her colleagues to show that she does not support their decision.

She warned that she has made her stance known and stated the person she was supporting.

Ogbodo mentions May and Yul

In her post, she said if she supports the woman, who recently went to Doha or Yul Edochie, she gets insulted.

Ogbodo also said that if she supports Judy Austin, she also gets insulted as she continued calling them names.

Her words:

"I hav been quiet for too long, you are begining to assume me weak. You have bullied me out of May's page and I let you have her all to yourself. Yet you arent happy."

See her post here:

