Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s wife, Ehinome Winifred celebrated him in style on his birthday

The movie star turned 41 on November 4, 2024, and his woman penned down a sweet note to honour him

The birthday celebration came after Blossom was listed on the trending celebrity gay list, and it got people talking

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s wife, Ehinome Winifred, took to social media to sweetly celebrate his birthday.

On November 4, 2024, the movie star turned 41, and his wife made the day special by posting a birthday message on social media.

On her Instagram post, Winifred posted photos of the movie star, including one of them sharing a kiss. She then accompanied the post with a caption where she talked about his story.

Netizens react as Blossom Chukwujekwu's wife celebrates his 41st birthday. Photos: @ehinome_winifred

She wrote:

“There is a story here… a story that transcends human understanding. Unhindered. Unrestricted. Unshaken. C H U K W U J E K W U! 🙌🏽”

See the post below:

Blossom Chukwujekwu’s wife’s post where she celebrated her husband came shortly after the movie star was listed on a controversial list of gay celebrities.

An anonymous Instagram blog released a three-part list of celebs, especially males, who were in amorous relationships with people of their gender.

Reactions as Blossom’s wife celebrates his birthday

Blossom Chukwujekwu’s wife’s post went viral online and raised mixed reactions from netizens. While some of them joined her to celebrate, others addressed the gay rumours. Read some of their comments below:

Everything_hub96:

“Happy Birthday sirrr🎊 I will never forget the first day I was privileged to be on set with you, I couldn't play the role because it was my first time, but you told me I can do it, you didn't even look down on me because i am an extra🥹 Thank you so much sir God bless you.”

Eunice1st:

“Since una marry u never thought it wise celebrate your man until gistlover called. We grab shaa😄.”

etmedia.tv:

“Why is redivigor still debunking things. Move on and fight like a tigress to win in every aspect. Let the guy be.”

Jennicottn:

“No be dis guy gistlover dey drag ?”

celestinechiosinachi:

“Ndi Damage Control 😂.”

deezz_collection:

“She no get choice 😂.”

Nerxflav:

“He is a changed man 😂.”

sabiigirlfashion:

“Shuts out the noise with one post 😎✅️ Many Congratulations 🎊.”

Ego_ela:

“Women can bear and take just anything they are strong more strength Nne 👏.”

godstime_afolorunso:

“Indeed there’s a story madam !!”

naija_rich_kids:

“Lol 😂. When I tell you I don’t believe all these internet couples again ehn.”

Brtgh_4:

“Women will display anything to prove a successful marriage. A lot of women have settled with bisexual husbands.”

Daddy Freeze says many celebs are gay

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has shared his take on the trending topic of gay relationships in the entertainment industry.

As the topic continued to trend online, Daddy Freeze took to his official Instagram page to corroborate the claims.

According to the OAP, many celebrities in Nigeria are ‘Agege’, a code word he used to describe being gay.

