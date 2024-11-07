Uche Maduagwu has weighed into Uche Ogbodo's issue with May Edochie, and he advised the actress on what to do about it

He stated that May's spiritual shoes were bigger than Uche Ogbodo's movie career, and he recalled how the actress' shop was burgled

Uche Maduagwu expected that Ogbodo would support May as a woman, but the opposite was happening

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu berated his colleague Uche Ogbodo after she said that fans of May Edochie were toxic and the influencer enjoyed it.

Uche Maduagwu tackles Uche Ogbodo for calling out May Edochie. Image credit: @uchemaduagwu, @mayyuledochie, and @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

Maduagwu, who is known for always wading into every issue, said Ogbodo was behaving like a small child. He also belittled her career and said that May's spiritual shoes were bigger than it.

The actor also noted on his Instagram page that Uche wanted sympathy from Nigerians, but she was dragging May and her fans on social media.

Uche Ogbodo had complained about her shop being burgled recently, but some netizens made unpalatable statements about it, which the actress claimed were from May Edochie's fans.

Nevertheless, she said she would not be bullied and continued to tackle the influencer's fans.

See Uche Maduagwu's post below:

Reactions as Uche Maduagwu tackles Uche Ogbodo

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Uche Maduagwu's post on Uche Ogbodo and May Edochie below:

@jamiromeventures:

"Uche needs to work on her empathy and heart towards people. She needs to be sensitive and watch her choice of words."

@olerumimma:

"That small girl wan trend with May Yul."

@debbie_tussygrt:

"No body steal anything, she lied looking for pity cards. Guess what? Nobody send her."

@chimurphyngo0:

"When you enjoy people’s pain, pain will dwell in your life. She’s just a noise maker."

@beckychummy:

"Karma have located her and she is crying, she always rejoice in people's pain."

@ngo_chinye:

"Don't mind her, she is just trying to be relevant."

Uche Ogbodo comes hard for May Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo went online to call out May Edochie and her fans for being toxic.

The actress, who cried out over her shop robbery recently, went online to reveal why she blocked May Edochie.

In a lengthy Instagram story post, Uche detailed what transpired and why she called them toxic.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng