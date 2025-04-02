A popular Nigerian internet sensation, Jarvis Jadrolita, recently sparked outrage with her comment during a live stream

In the video, she was seen having a heated argument with a young man in diaspora who accused her of bragging about wealth

Massive reactions trailed the video as many netizens joined to criticise Jarvis over her comment during the live session

A Nigerian social media personality, Jarvis Jadrolita, has been dragged mercilessly online because of the remark she made during a live TikTok broadcast.

The controversy stemmed from a heated exchange between Jarvis and a young Nigerian man living abroad, who accused her of flaunting her wealth.

Jarvis says she's rich and can afford anything

A video clip of the exchange was shared on the social media platform X by user @zhuly_szn, who accompanied the post with a stern critique of Jarvis's behaviour.

The clip showed Jarvis seriously proclaiming that she's rich and can afford anything that she desired.

In her words:

"To show you how rich we are. We are very rich and we can afford anything so don't compare us to you. Which one is 30 days challenge? No he here them born you? I don't blame you."

Her opponent in the exchange countered by pointing out that many people in Nigeria were struggling financially, and that Jarvis's boasts were therefore insensitive.

"People are going through a lot in Nigeria and you are saying you are richer than people. The fact that you are doing good in Nigeria doesn't mean that people are doing good," he said.

Reactions as Jarvis brags about being rich

Jarvis's comments sparked a barrage of criticism from Nigerians, who accused her of being out of touch with the realities faced by many Nigerians.

William Grey said:

"People are saying she doesn't have sense. She has sense, Peller has sense too. These people are getting invited by Governors and given money. How will they speak against government. Its the viewers that have not boycotted their live streams that have no sense."

Ada B wrote:

"Sigh. She won’t even acknowledge the part where he talks about people suffering and going through it. It’s all about her. No empathy, no self-awareness. They'll say rubbish, then sneak in Bible verses to justify it."

Ogbame said:

"This Jolita girl had an atom of sense at a point until that Peller entered her life, her parents failed to protect her. Person de manage the small sense wen e get you go pair am with Peller, I just de pity their offspring."

Nucefawhat said:

"Jarvis, The people before us prayed and spoke good things for the country and the people before our fathers did the same. Did the country get better by speaking good things about it? You may have a point but if you had said this in 2011 then I would agree but now things are bad!!"

Rare breed added:

"My first time hearing the 2 clown's voices, she and her boyfriend, Nigerians, who do una this thing? So na this ozuor una dey follow fot TikTok dey hype for nothing?"

OIseni said:

"It sounds like she’s saying she won’t curse her country because she’s choosing to speak positively and proclaim good things over it, regardless of circumstances, based on her understanding of the Bible. It’s her personal stance rooted in faith. What’s now the issue tori olorun."

Jarvis meets billionaire Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis and Jadrolita, recently met businessman Obi Cubana at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025.

Obi looked excited to see the young TikTok star whose AI mimicry content shot her into the limelight.

